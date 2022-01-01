Honey cake in Brookline
Brookline restaurants that serve honey cake
More about Mamaleh's Delicatessen Brookline
Mamaleh's Delicatessen Brookline
1659 Beacon Street, Brookline
|Slice Honey Cake (ONLY 9/24-9/26)
|$3.75
Our version of this traditional New Year dessert, steeped with deep flavors of Earl Grey tea, orange, lots of spices, and quite a lot of honey!
|Whole Honey Cake (ONLY 9/24-9/26)
|$22.00
Our version of this traditional New Year dessert, steeped with deep flavors of Earl Grey tea, orange, lots of spices, and quite a lot of honey!
More about Tatte Bakery | Brookline - Beacon St
Tatte Bakery | Brookline - Beacon St
1003 Beacon Street, Brookline
|Honey Apple Cake Slice
|$6.50
Moist honey apple cake with tart Granny Smith apples and almond streusel.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
|Honey Bundt Cake Slice
|$4.50
Traditional, moist wildflower honey cake.
Contains: Wheat Eggs, Dairy
More about Tatte Bakery | Brookline - Coolidge Corner
Tatte Bakery | Brookline - Coolidge Corner
420 Harvard Street, Brookline
|Honey Apple Cake Slice
|$6.50
Moist honey apple cake with tart Granny Smith apples and almond streusel.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
|Honey Bundt Cake Slice
|$4.50
Traditional, moist wildflower honey cake.
Contains: Wheat Eggs, Dairy