Honey cake in Brookline

Brookline restaurants
Toast

Brookline restaurants that serve honey cake

Item pic

 

Mamaleh's Delicatessen Brookline

1659 Beacon Street, Brookline

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Slice Honey Cake (ONLY 9/24-9/26)$3.75
Our version of this traditional New Year dessert, steeped with deep flavors of Earl Grey tea, orange, lots of spices, and quite a lot of honey!
Whole Honey Cake (ONLY 9/24-9/26)$22.00
Our version of this traditional New Year dessert, steeped with deep flavors of Earl Grey tea, orange, lots of spices, and quite a lot of honey!
More about Mamaleh's Delicatessen Brookline
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | Brookline - Beacon St

1003 Beacon Street, Brookline

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Honey Apple Cake Slice$6.50
Moist honey apple cake with tart Granny Smith apples and almond streusel.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Honey Bundt Cake Slice$4.50
Traditional, moist wildflower honey cake.
Contains: Wheat Eggs, Dairy
More about Tatte Bakery | Brookline - Beacon St
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | Brookline - Coolidge Corner

420 Harvard Street, Brookline

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Honey Apple Cake Slice$6.50
Moist honey apple cake with tart Granny Smith apples and almond streusel.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Honey Bundt Cake Slice$4.50
Traditional, moist wildflower honey cake.
Contains: Wheat Eggs, Dairy
More about Tatte Bakery | Brookline - Coolidge Corner

