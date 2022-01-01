Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Honey chicken in Brookline

Brookline restaurants
Brookline restaurants that serve honey chicken

Honey Mustard Fried Chicken Sandwich image

SANDWICHES

cutty's

284 Washington Street, Brookline

Avg 4.7 (485 reviews)
Takeout
Honey Mustard Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.50
Buttermilk fried chicken, honey mustard, mayonnaise, sharp cheddar cheese,
shaved sweet onion, shredded iceberg, buttered + toasted sesame brioche bun
More about cutty's
(Dinner) Honey Sesame Chicken image

 

Is Original Thai cuisine - 1671 Beacon St, Brookline, MA 02445

1671 Beacon St, Brookline, MA 02445, Brookline

No reviews yet
Takeout
(Lunch) Honey Sesame Chicken$12.00
Battered chicken sauteed string bean, onion in honey sauce. Top with sesame seed.
(Dinner) Honey Sesame Chicken$14.00
Battered chicken sauteed string bean, onion with honey sauce. Top with sesame seed.
More about Is Original Thai cuisine - 1671 Beacon St, Brookline, MA 02445
Item pic

WRAPS • DIM SUM • NOODLES

Dumpling Daughter - Brookline

1309 Beacon St, Brookline

Avg 4.5 (634 reviews)
Takeout
Mike's Hot Honey Chicken Cutlet$13.00
Sweet heat, cilantro, scallions
More about Dumpling Daughter - Brookline
Item pic

 

Mamaleh's Delicatessen Brookline

1659 Beacon Street, Brookline

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Honey Glazed Chicken Thighs (4 thighs) (ONLY 9/24-9/26)$24.00
Honey-glazed chicken thighs with caraway stewed onions.
More about Mamaleh's Delicatessen Brookline

