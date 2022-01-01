Honey chicken in Brookline
Brookline restaurants that serve honey chicken
SANDWICHES
cutty's
284 Washington Street, Brookline
|Honey Mustard Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.50
Buttermilk fried chicken, honey mustard, mayonnaise, sharp cheddar cheese,
shaved sweet onion, shredded iceberg, buttered + toasted sesame brioche bun
Is Original Thai cuisine - 1671 Beacon St, Brookline, MA 02445
1671 Beacon St, Brookline, MA 02445, Brookline
|(Lunch) Honey Sesame Chicken
|$12.00
Battered chicken sauteed string bean, onion in honey sauce. Top with sesame seed.
|(Dinner) Honey Sesame Chicken
|$14.00
Battered chicken sauteed string bean, onion with honey sauce. Top with sesame seed.
WRAPS • DIM SUM • NOODLES
Dumpling Daughter - Brookline
1309 Beacon St, Brookline
|Mike's Hot Honey Chicken Cutlet
|$13.00
Sweet heat, cilantro, scallions