Hot chocolate in Brookline

Brookline restaurants
Brookline restaurants that serve hot chocolate

Item pic

 

Dolma

5 Kendall Street, Brookline

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Turkish Hot Chocolate$3.95
Hot Chocolate with Turkish Coffee
More about Dolma
Paris Creperie image

SMOOTHIES • CREPES

Paris Creperie

278 Harvard St, Brookline

Avg 4.3 (2324 reviews)
Takeout
Taza Hot Chocolate$4.00
Nutella Hot Chocolate$4.00
More about Paris Creperie
The Brookline Pizza SPA image

 

The Brookline Pizza SPA

75 Harvard Street, Brookline

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lg Hot Chocolate$3.00
More about The Brookline Pizza SPA
Tatte Bakery | Brookline - Beacon St image

 

Tatte Bakery | Brookline - Beacon St

1003 Beacon Street, Brookline

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hot Chocolate
62% Valrhona dark chocolate whisked together with steamed milk and finished with more steamed milk and microfoam.
Contains: Dairy, Soy
More about Tatte Bakery | Brookline - Beacon St
Temptations Cafe image

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRUITS

Temptations Cafe

1350 Beacon Street, Brookline

Avg 4.2 (205 reviews)
Takeout
Hot Chocolate
More about Temptations Cafe
Tatte Bakery | Brookline - Coolidge Corner image

 

Tatte Bakery | Brookline - Coolidge Corner

420 Harvard Street, Brookline

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hot Chocolate
62% Valrhona dark chocolate whisked together with steamed milk and finished with more steamed milk and microfoam.
Contains: Dairy, Soy
More about Tatte Bakery | Brookline - Coolidge Corner

