Hot chocolate in Brookline
Brookline restaurants that serve hot chocolate
More about Dolma
Dolma
5 Kendall Street, Brookline
|Turkish Hot Chocolate
|$3.95
Hot Chocolate with Turkish Coffee
More about Paris Creperie
SMOOTHIES • CREPES
Paris Creperie
278 Harvard St, Brookline
|Taza Hot Chocolate
|$4.00
|Nutella Hot Chocolate
|$4.00
More about The Brookline Pizza SPA
The Brookline Pizza SPA
75 Harvard Street, Brookline
|Lg Hot Chocolate
|$3.00
More about Tatte Bakery | Brookline - Beacon St
Tatte Bakery | Brookline - Beacon St
1003 Beacon Street, Brookline
|Hot Chocolate
62% Valrhona dark chocolate whisked together with steamed milk and finished with more steamed milk and microfoam.
Contains: Dairy, Soy
More about Temptations Cafe
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRUITS
Temptations Cafe
1350 Beacon Street, Brookline
|Hot Chocolate