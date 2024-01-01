Katsu in Brookline
Brookline restaurants that serve katsu
FuGaKyu Japanese Cuisine - 1280 Beacon Street
1280 Beacon Street, Brookline
|Oyster Katsu
|$16.00
deep fried oyster in panko crumb batter and served with tonkatsu sauce
|Kani Katsu Maki
|$18.00
Deep fried snow crab leg, cucumber, spicy katsu sauce & scallion
|Kushi Katsu
|$0.00
Two skewers of cubed meat or fresh seafood with scallion deep fried in panko batter with tonkatsu sauce
WRAPS • DIM SUM • NOODLES
Dumpling Daughter - Brookline
1309 Beacon St, Brookline
|Plain Katsu Breast
|$11.00
|Farm Raised Chicken Katsu
|$18.00
Crispy chicken cutlet, tonkatsu sauce, kewpie, tomato, cucumber, pickled radish
DUMPLINGS • KOREAN BBQ • BBQ • NOODLES
BAB Korean Bistro
1374 Beacon St, Brookline
|M9 CHICKEN KATSU
|$20.00
|M8 PORK KATSU
|$20.00