Katsu in Brookline

Brookline restaurants
Brookline restaurants that serve katsu

Main pic

 

FuGaKyu Japanese Cuisine - 1280 Beacon Street

1280 Beacon Street, Brookline

No reviews yet
Takeout
Oyster Katsu$16.00
deep fried oyster in panko crumb batter and served with tonkatsu sauce
Kani Katsu Maki$18.00
Deep fried snow crab leg, cucumber, spicy katsu sauce & scallion
Kushi Katsu$0.00
Two skewers of cubed meat or fresh seafood with scallion deep fried in panko batter with tonkatsu sauce
More about FuGaKyu Japanese Cuisine - 1280 Beacon Street
Item pic

WRAPS • DIM SUM • NOODLES

Dumpling Daughter - Brookline

1309 Beacon St, Brookline

Avg 4.5 (634 reviews)
Takeout
Plain Katsu Breast$11.00
Farm Raised Chicken Katsu$18.00
Crispy chicken cutlet, tonkatsu sauce, kewpie, tomato, cucumber, pickled radish
More about Dumpling Daughter - Brookline
Bab Korean Bistro image

DUMPLINGS • KOREAN BBQ • BBQ • NOODLES

BAB Korean Bistro

1374 Beacon St, Brookline

Avg 4.2 (402 reviews)
Takeout
M9 CHICKEN KATSU$20.00
M8 PORK KATSU$20.00
More about BAB Korean Bistro
Restaurant banner

 

Genki Ya Brookline - 398 Harvard Street

398 Harvard Street, Brookline

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Katsu Don 汤，沙拉$13.95
Chicken cutlets sauteed with egg served over a bed of rice
More about Genki Ya Brookline - 398 Harvard Street

