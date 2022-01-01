Kebabs in Brookline
Brookline restaurants that serve kebabs
More about Tatte Bakery | Brookline - Beacon St
Tatte Bakery | Brookline - Beacon St
1003 Beacon Street, Brookline
|GF Lamb Kebab Plate
|$13.50
Lamb kebab, baba ganoush, chickpea puree, pickled red cabbage, carrots, and cauliflower served with gluten-free bread, labneh, and parsley.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Sesame
|Lamb Kebab Plate
|$13.50
Lamb kebab, baba ganoush, chickpea puree, pickled red cabbage, carrots, and cauliflower served with toasted za'atar pita, labneh and parsley.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Sesame
|Lamb Kebab Pita
|$13.50
Lamb kebab, tomatoes, red onion, parsley, and dill labneh served in warm pita.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy
More about Village Pizza House
WRAPS • CALZONES • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS
Village Pizza House
312 Washington St, Brookline
|Kafta Kebab & Hummus Wrap
|$12.99
|Chicken Kebab Dinner
|$14.99
More about Tatte Bakery | Brookline - Coolidge Corner
Tatte Bakery | Brookline - Coolidge Corner
420 Harvard Street, Brookline
|GF Lamb Kebab Plate
|$13.50
Lamb kebab, baba ganoush, chickpea puree, pickled red cabbage, carrots, and cauliflower served with gluten-free bread, labneh, and parsley.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Sesame
|Lamb Kebab Plate
|$13.50
Lamb kebab, baba ganoush, chickpea puree, pickled red cabbage, carrots, and cauliflower served with toasted za'atar pita, labneh and parsley.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Sesame
|Lamb Kebab Pita
|$13.50
Lamb kebab, tomatoes, red onion, parsley, and dill labneh served in warm pita.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy