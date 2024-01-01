Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kimchi in Brookline

Brookline restaurants
Brookline restaurants that serve kimchi

Item pic

SANDWICHES

cutty's

284 Washington Street, Brookline

Avg 4.7 (485 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kimchi Grilled Cheese$9.99
Clear Flour Pain de Mie (best white bread ever), New School American Cheese + spicy Kimchi, buttered up with Cabot83 European-style cultured butter + griddled to perfection!
More about cutty's
Bab Korean Bistro image

DUMPLINGS • KOREAN BBQ • BBQ • NOODLES

BAB Korean Bistro

1374 Beacon St, Brookline

Avg 4.2 (402 reviews)
Takeout
A20 KIMCHI JEON$15.00
KS1 KIMCHI JJIGAE$15.00
M11 TOFU KIMCHI JEYUK$24.00
More about BAB Korean Bistro
Item pic

 

Mecha - Brookline

285 Harvard st, Brookline

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
KimChi Fried Rice$14.00
chicken, scallion, bacon, fried egg
Allergies: Fish, Pork (can accommodate), Egg (can accommodate), Sesame/Seeds (can accommodate)
More about Mecha - Brookline
Restaurant banner

 

Genki Ya Brookline - 398 Harvard Street

398 Harvard Street, Brookline

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kimchi$5.95
Spicy pickle, Korean style
More about Genki Ya Brookline - 398 Harvard Street

