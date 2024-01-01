Kimchi in Brookline
SANDWICHES
cutty's
284 Washington Street, Brookline
|Kimchi Grilled Cheese
|$9.99
Clear Flour Pain de Mie (best white bread ever), New School American Cheese + spicy Kimchi, buttered up with Cabot83 European-style cultured butter + griddled to perfection!
DUMPLINGS • KOREAN BBQ • BBQ • NOODLES
BAB Korean Bistro
1374 Beacon St, Brookline
|A20 KIMCHI JEON
|$15.00
|KS1 KIMCHI JJIGAE
|$15.00
|M11 TOFU KIMCHI JEYUK
|$24.00
Mecha - Brookline
285 Harvard st, Brookline
|KimChi Fried Rice
|$14.00
chicken, scallion, bacon, fried egg
Allergies: Fish, Pork (can accommodate), Egg (can accommodate), Sesame/Seeds (can accommodate)