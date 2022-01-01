Lentil soup in Brookline
Brookline restaurants that serve lentil soup
More about Cutty's
SANDWICHES
Cutty's
284 Washington Street, Brookline
|Lentil Soup
|$7.99
Full Pint...(comes frozen) A simple blend of French green lentils, earthy Swiss chard broth + garlic. This may be the most nutritious legume soup in the galaxy. And it's vegan!
More about Dolma
Dolma
5 Kendall Street, Brookline
|Green Lentil Soup (Tutmac) (Veg.)
|$8.45
Yogurt Soup with Green Lentils and Turkish Noodle
|Red Lentil Soup (V. & Veg.)
|$8.45
this cozy red lentil soup is seasoned with Mediterranean spices and a touch of Chef. GF and Vegetarian!
|Red Lentil Soup,Musakka,Rice Pilaf,Tzatziki
|$24.95