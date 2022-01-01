Lentil soup in Brookline

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

SANDWICHES

Cutty's

284 Washington Street, Brookline

Avg 4.7 (485 reviews)
Takeout
Lentil Soup$7.99
Full Pint...(comes frozen) A simple blend of French green lentils, earthy Swiss chard broth + garlic. This may be the most nutritious legume soup in the galaxy. And it's vegan!
Lentil Soup$7.99
Full Pint...(comes frozen) A simple blend of French green lentils, earthy Swiss chard broth + garlic. This may be the most nutritious legume soup in the galaxy. And it's vegan!
Dolma

5 Kendall Street, Brookline

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Green Lentil Soup (Tutmac) (Veg.)$8.45
Yogurt Soup with Green Lentils and Turkish Noodle
Red Lentil Soup (V. & Veg.)$8.45
this cozy red lentil soup is seasoned with Mediterranean spices and a touch of Chef. GF and Vegetarian!
Red Lentil Soup,Musakka,Rice Pilaf,Tzatziki$24.95
Livite

1644 Beacon St, Brookline

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lentil Soup- Vegan and Gluten Free
Vegan, Green Lentils, Onions, Fresh Garlic, bay leaf, and extra virgin olive oil. 12 ounce bowl or 32 ounce quart.
