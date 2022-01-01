Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lox in Brookline

Brookline restaurants that serve lox

Punch Bowl Brookline image

 

Punch Bowl Brookline

700 Brookline Avenue, Brookline

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bagel & Lox$15.00
Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, Crispy Capers
More about Punch Bowl Brookline
Nova Lox Sandwich image

 

Mamaleh's Delicatessen

1659 Beacon Street, Brookline

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Nova Lox Sandwich$13.00
Nova lox on your choice of bagel with dill cream cheese, tomato, capers, and red onions
Nova Lox (1/2 lb hand sliced)$20.00
our favorite brand, Samaki. Hand sliced in house!
More about Mamaleh's Delicatessen
Temptations Cafe image

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRUITS

Temptations Cafe

1350 Beacon Street, Brookline

Avg 4.2 (205 reviews)
Takeout
Lox And Egg$8.00
More about Temptations Cafe
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Pure Cold Press

326 Harvard st, Brookline

Avg 4.3 (910 reviews)
Takeout
Lox Bagel$12.50
More about Pure Cold Press

