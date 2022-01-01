Lox in Brookline
Brookline restaurants that serve lox
Punch Bowl Brookline
700 Brookline Avenue, Brookline
|Bagel & Lox
|$15.00
Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, Crispy Capers
Mamaleh's Delicatessen
1659 Beacon Street, Brookline
|Nova Lox Sandwich
|$13.00
Nova lox on your choice of bagel with dill cream cheese, tomato, capers, and red onions
|Nova Lox (1/2 lb hand sliced)
|$20.00
our favorite brand, Samaki. Hand sliced in house!
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRUITS
Temptations Cafe
1350 Beacon Street, Brookline
|Lox And Egg
|$8.00