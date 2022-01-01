Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mussels in Brookline

Brookline restaurants
Brookline restaurants that serve mussels

Taberna de Haro image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Taberna de Haro

999 Beacon St, Brookline

Avg 4 (752 reviews)
Takeout
Bienmesabe$16.00
Local haddock bites, marinated & fried. Traditional Andalusian tapa
Pinchos morunos$15.00
4 skewers of pork marinated in Moorish spices, grilled.
Gambas$18.00
Shrimp sautéed with garlic , hot pepper, and lots of olive oil for dipping.
More about Taberna de Haro
Garrison House image

 

Garrison House

6 Harvard Square, Brookline

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak & Cheese$21.00
Shaved strip end, cheddar, grilled peppers and onions, jus, Tuscan baguette
Confit Chicken Wings$13.00
Crispy confit chicken wings, mixed berry barbecue sauce, herb ranch dipping sauce, shaved celery
The Burger$21.00
Grass fed beef burger, French Onion Pub Cheese, Arugula, Potato Crisps
More about Garrison House

