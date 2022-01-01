Noodle soup in Brookline
Brookline restaurants that serve noodle soup
Is Original Thai cuisine
1671 Beacon St, Brookline, MA 02445, Brookline
|Tom Yum Noodle Soup🌶
|$13.00
Steamed rice noodle and beansprout in sweet, spicy, sour chicken broth. Top with fried garlic, chopped scallion, cilantro and peanut.
|Tom Yum Noodle Soup🌶🌶
|$13.00
|Tom Yum Noodle Soup🌶🌶
|$13.00
|Thai Noodle Soup
|$13.00
Steamed rice noodle and beansprout in chicken broth. Top with fried garlic, chopped scallion and cilantro.
WRAPS • DIM SUM • NOODLES
Dumpling Daughter - Brookline
1309 Beacon St, Brookline
|Farm Raised Chicken Noodle Soup
|$13.00
Shredded chicken, goji berries, soft egg, baby bok choy, scallions, shiitake mushrooms, chicken broth
|Braised Beef Beijing Noodle Soup
|$13.00
Beef shank, pickled mustard greens, scallions, noodles, cilantro, spicy beef broth
|Wonton Noodle Soup
|$14.00
Lean pork wontons, ramen, pickled mustard greens, scallions, cilantro goji berries, chicken broth
Giggling Rice Thai Togo
1009 Beacon Street, Brookline
|Tom Yum Noodle Soup
|$10.95
A well-known spicy noodle soup with chicken, assorted fish ball, bean sprout,
peanut and scallion.(**Spicy)