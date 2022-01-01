Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Noodle soup in Brookline

Brookline restaurants
Brookline restaurants that serve noodle soup

Item pic

 

Is Original Thai cuisine

1671 Beacon St, Brookline, MA 02445, Brookline

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tom Yum Noodle Soup🌶$13.00
Steamed rice noodle and beansprout in sweet, spicy, sour chicken broth. Top with fried garlic, chopped scallion, cilantro and peanut.
Tom Yum Noodle Soup🌶🌶$13.00
Steamed rice noodle and beansprout in sweet, spicy, sour chicken broth. Top with fried garlic, chopped scallion, cilantro and peanut.
Thai Noodle Soup$13.00
Steamed rice noodle and beansprout in chicken broth. Top with fried garlic, chopped scallion and cilantro.
More about Is Original Thai cuisine
Item pic

WRAPS • DIM SUM • NOODLES

Dumpling Daughter - Brookline

1309 Beacon St, Brookline

Avg 4.5 (634 reviews)
Takeout
Farm Raised Chicken Noodle Soup$13.00
Shredded chicken, goji berries, soft egg, baby bok choy, scallions, shiitake mushrooms, chicken broth
Braised Beef Beijing Noodle Soup$13.00
Beef shank, pickled mustard greens, scallions, noodles, cilantro, spicy beef broth
Wonton Noodle Soup$14.00
Lean pork wontons, ramen, pickled mustard greens, scallions, cilantro goji berries, chicken broth
More about Dumpling Daughter - Brookline
Giggling Rice Thai Togo image

 

Giggling Rice Thai Togo

1009 Beacon Street, Brookline

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tom Yum Noodle Soup$10.95
A well-known spicy noodle soup with chicken, assorted fish ball, bean sprout,
peanut and scallion.(**Spicy)
More about Giggling Rice Thai Togo
Restaurant banner

 

Pon Thai Bistro - Brookline

213 Washington St, Brookline

Avg 4.4 (229 reviews)
Takeout
Tom Yum Noodle Soup$13.00
minced chicken, shrimp chili paste, bean sprout, scallion, cilantro, garlic
More about Pon Thai Bistro - Brookline

