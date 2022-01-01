Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pastries in Brookline

Brookline restaurants
Brookline restaurants that serve pastries

Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | Brookline - Beacon St

1003 Beacon Street, Brookline

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pastry Basket$10.50
Assortment of housemade morning pastries served with butter and housemade seasonal jam and your choice of coffee or tea.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Tree Nut (Walnut)
More about Tatte Bakery | Brookline - Beacon St
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | Brookline - Coolidge Corner

420 Harvard Street, Brookline

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pastry Basket$10.50
Assortment of housemade morning pastries served with butter and housemade seasonal jam and your choice of coffee or tea.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Tree Nut (Walnut)
More about Tatte Bakery | Brookline - Coolidge Corner

