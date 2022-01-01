Pastries in Brookline
Brookline restaurants that serve pastries
More about Tatte Bakery | Brookline - Beacon St
Tatte Bakery | Brookline - Beacon St
1003 Beacon Street, Brookline
|Pastry Basket
|$10.50
Assortment of housemade morning pastries served with butter and housemade seasonal jam and your choice of coffee or tea.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Tree Nut (Walnut)
More about Tatte Bakery | Brookline - Coolidge Corner
Tatte Bakery | Brookline - Coolidge Corner
420 Harvard Street, Brookline
|Pastry Basket
|$10.50
Assortment of housemade morning pastries served with butter and housemade seasonal jam and your choice of coffee or tea.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Tree Nut (Walnut)