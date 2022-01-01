Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pretzels in Brookline

Go
Brookline restaurants
Toast

Brookline restaurants that serve pretzels

Item pic

 

Garrison House

6 Harvard Square, Brookline

No reviews yet
Takeout
Haus Pretzel Bites$11.00
House made pretzel bites, cheese sauce, maple mustard
More about Garrison House
Banner pic

 

Mamaleh's Delicatessen

1659 Beacon Street, Brookline

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Nancy Adams Pretzels$6.50
More about Mamaleh's Delicatessen

Browse other tasty dishes in Brookline

Pies

Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

Calamari

Sticky Rice

Curry

Chicken Salad

Kebabs

Avocado Sandwiches

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Brookline to explore

Coolidge Corner

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Brookline Village

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Brookline to explore

Brighton

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Newton Center

Avg 4 (17 restaurants)

Roslindale

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Chestnut Hill

Avg 3.5 (9 restaurants)

West Roxbury

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Newton

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Newton Highlands

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (499 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (849 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1318 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston