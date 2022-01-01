Pudding in Brookline
Brookline restaurants that serve pudding
Dolma
5 Kendall Street, Brookline
|Rice Pudding (GF)
|$7.95
Turkish Style Oven Baked Sweet Creamy Milk and Rice. GF!
Garrison House
6 Harvard Square, Brookline
|Bread Pudding
|$8.00
Pumpkin, sea salt caramel, and whipped cream
Tatte Bakery | Brookline - Beacon St
1003 Beacon Street, Brookline
|Rice Pudding
|$4.00
Creamy rice pudding made with arborio rice. Delivery treat anytime of day! | Size: 8 ounces
Contains: Dairy
Tatte Bakery | Brookline - Coolidge Corner
420 Harvard Street, Brookline
|Rice Pudding
|$4.00
Creamy rice pudding made with arborio rice. Delivery treat anytime of day! | Size: 8 ounces
Contains: Dairy