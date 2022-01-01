Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pudding in Brookline

Brookline restaurants
Toast

Brookline restaurants that serve pudding

Item pic

 

Dolma

5 Kendall Street, Brookline

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Rice Pudding (GF)$7.95
Turkish Style Oven Baked Sweet Creamy Milk and Rice. GF!
More about Dolma
Garrison House image

 

Garrison House

6 Harvard Square, Brookline

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bread Pudding$8.00
Pumpkin, sea salt caramel, and whipped cream
More about Garrison House
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | Brookline - Beacon St

1003 Beacon Street, Brookline

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Rice Pudding$4.00
Creamy rice pudding made with arborio rice. Delivery treat anytime of day! | Size: 8 ounces
Contains: Dairy
More about Tatte Bakery | Brookline - Beacon St
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | Brookline - Coolidge Corner

420 Harvard Street, Brookline

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Rice Pudding$4.00
Creamy rice pudding made with arborio rice. Delivery treat anytime of day! | Size: 8 ounces
Contains: Dairy
More about Tatte Bakery | Brookline - Coolidge Corner
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Pure Cold Press

326 Harvard st, Brookline

Avg 4.3 (910 reviews)
Takeout
Chia Pudding$6.75
More about Pure Cold Press

