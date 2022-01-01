Quesadillas in Brookline
Brookline restaurants that serve quesadillas
Burro Bar
1667 Beacon Street, Brookline
|Kids Quesadilla
|$8.00
flour tortilla with cheese and choice of pork, chicken, por black beans, and side of sour cream.
Served with fruit, corn on the cob and pork charro beans.
|Kid's Quesadilla
|$8.00
griddled flour tortilla filled with cheese and choice of protein, served with sour cream and side of beans, watermelon and half corn cob
Hamilton
1366 Beacon St,, Brookline
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$14.00
Melty cheese, peppers and onions, salsa and sour cream.
Livite
1644 Beacon St, Brookline
|Buff Chick Quesadilla
|$11.50
Oven roasted chicken, mozzarella, buffalo sauce, marinated red onions, and blue cheese dressing.
Anna's Taqueria
446 Harvard Street, Brookline
|Regular Steak Roja Quesadilla 🌶🌶
|$9.70
Grilled steak in spicy red pepper sauce
|Regular Carnitas Quesadilla
|$8.95
Roast pork with traditional Mexican-style seasoning
|Super Al Pastor Quesadilla
|$9.95
Marinated pork cooked on a rotisserie with pineapple and onion