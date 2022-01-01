Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Brookline

Brookline restaurants
Brookline restaurants that serve quesadillas

Burro Bar image

 

Burro Bar

1667 Beacon Street, Brookline

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Quesadilla$8.00
flour tortilla with cheese and choice of pork, chicken, por black beans, and side of sour cream.
Served with fruit, corn on the cob and pork charro beans.
Kid's Quesadilla$8.00
griddled flour tortilla filled with cheese and choice of protein, served with sour cream and side of beans, watermelon and half corn cob
More about Burro Bar
Hamilton image

 

Hamilton

1366 Beacon St,, Brookline

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Quesadilla$14.00
Melty cheese, peppers and onions, salsa and sour cream.
More about Hamilton
Item pic

 

Livite

1644 Beacon St, Brookline

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buff Chick Quesadilla$11.50
Oven roasted chicken, mozzarella, buffalo sauce, marinated red onions, and blue cheese dressing.
More about Livite
Item pic

 

Anna's Taqueria

446 Harvard Street, Brookline

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Regular Steak Roja Quesadilla 🌶🌶$9.70
Grilled steak in spicy red pepper sauce
Regular Carnitas Quesadilla$8.95
Roast pork with traditional Mexican-style seasoning
Super Al Pastor Quesadilla$9.95
Marinated pork cooked on a rotisserie with pineapple and onion
More about Anna's Taqueria
Village Pizza House image

WRAPS • CALZONES • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS

Village Pizza House

312 Washington St, Brookline

Avg 3.8 (161 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Quesadilla
More about Village Pizza House

