Rice bowls in Brookline

Brookline restaurants
Brookline restaurants that serve rice bowls

WRAPS • DIM SUM • NOODLES

Dumpling Daughter - Brookline

1309 Beacon St, Brookline

Avg 4.5 (634 reviews)
Takeout
Miso Salmon Rice Bowl$20.00
Coolidge Corner Salmon Rice Bowl$19.00
Steamed salmon, furikake, cucumbers, scallions
Organic Tofu Rice Bowl$11.00
Organic tofu, Dumpling Daughter spicy chili sauce, scallions
More about Dumpling Daughter - Brookline
Tatte Bakery | Brookline - Beacon St image

 

Tatte Bakery | Brookline - Beacon St

1003 Beacon Street, Brookline

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Squash, Broccolini & Rice Bowl$12.50
Acorn squash, broccolini, caramelized red onions sauteed with jasmine rice and garlic Aleppo oil served with poached egg and cilantro relish.
Contains: Dairy, Egg
More about Tatte Bakery | Brookline - Beacon St
Tatte Bakery | Brookline - Coolidge Corner image

 

Tatte Bakery | Brookline - Coolidge Corner

420 Harvard Street, Brookline

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Squash, Broccolini & Rice Bowl$12.50
Acorn squash, broccolini, caramelized red onions sauteed with jasmine rice and garlic Aleppo oil served with poached egg and cilantro relish.
Contains: Dairy, Egg
More about Tatte Bakery | Brookline - Coolidge Corner

