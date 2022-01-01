Rice bowls in Brookline
Brookline restaurants that serve rice bowls
WRAPS • DIM SUM • NOODLES
Dumpling Daughter - Brookline
1309 Beacon St, Brookline
|Miso Salmon Rice Bowl
|$20.00
|Coolidge Corner Salmon Rice Bowl
|$19.00
Steamed salmon, furikake, cucumbers, scallions
|Organic Tofu Rice Bowl
|$11.00
Organic tofu, Dumpling Daughter spicy chili sauce, scallions
Tatte Bakery | Brookline - Beacon St
1003 Beacon Street, Brookline
|Squash, Broccolini & Rice Bowl
|$12.50
Acorn squash, broccolini, caramelized red onions sauteed with jasmine rice and garlic Aleppo oil served with poached egg and cilantro relish.
Contains: Dairy, Egg
Tatte Bakery | Brookline - Coolidge Corner
420 Harvard Street, Brookline
|Squash, Broccolini & Rice Bowl
|$12.50
Acorn squash, broccolini, caramelized red onions sauteed with jasmine rice and garlic Aleppo oil served with poached egg and cilantro relish.
Contains: Dairy, Egg