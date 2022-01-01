Salmon in Brookline
Garrison House
6 Harvard Square, Brookline
|Salmon
|$28.00
Oven roasted Atlantic salmon, fall vegetable risotto-style farro, brown butter tomatoes
Tatte Bakery | Brookline - Beacon St
1003 Beacon Street, Brookline
|Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich
|$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
Tatte Bakery | Brookline - Coolidge Corner
420 Harvard Street, Brookline
|Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich
|$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish