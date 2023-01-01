Scallops in Brookline
Brookline restaurants that serve scallops
The Publick House - 1648 Beacon St
1648 Beacon St, Brookline
|Pan Seared Scallops
|$23.00
PIZZA
Prairie Fire
242 Harvard St, Brookline
|Martha's Vineyard Bay Scallops
|$20.00
buttermilk, preserved lemon, basil
|New Bedford Scallop Crudo
|$18.00
winter citrus, preserved lemon, mint
FuGaKyu Japanese Cuisine - 1280 Beacon Street
1280 Beacon Street, Brookline
|Spicy Scallop Salad
|$22.00
|Baked Fuji Scallop Maki
|$25.00
avocado, tempura crumb, spicy seafood salad, with scallop
|Spicy Scallop Maki
|$17.00
Chopped scallop, tobikko, cucumber, spicy mayo & scallion