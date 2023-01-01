Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Brookline

Go
Brookline restaurants
Toast

Brookline restaurants that serve scallops

Consumer pic

 

The Publick House - 1648 Beacon St

1648 Beacon St, Brookline

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pan Seared Scallops$23.00
More about The Publick House - 1648 Beacon St
Prairie Fire image

PIZZA

Prairie Fire

242 Harvard St, Brookline

Avg 4.1 (149 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Martha's Vineyard Bay Scallops$20.00
buttermilk, preserved lemon, basil
New Bedford Scallop Crudo$18.00
winter citrus, preserved lemon, mint
More about Prairie Fire
Main pic

 

FuGaKyu Japanese Cuisine - 1280 Beacon Street

1280 Beacon Street, Brookline

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Scallop Salad$22.00
Baked Fuji Scallop Maki$25.00
avocado, tempura crumb, spicy seafood salad, with scallop
Spicy Scallop Maki$17.00
Chopped scallop, tobikko, cucumber, spicy mayo & scallion
More about FuGaKyu Japanese Cuisine - 1280 Beacon Street

Browse other tasty dishes in Brookline

Veggie Burgers

Croissants

Chicken Enchiladas

Mac And Cheese

Cheese Pizza

Pies

Thai Tea

Leche Cake

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Brookline to explore

Coolidge Corner

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Brookline Village

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Brookline to explore

Brighton

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)

Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Newton Center

No reviews yet

Roslindale

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Chestnut Hill

Avg 3.5 (12 restaurants)

West Roxbury

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Newton

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Newton Highlands

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (663 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (72 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (117 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1190 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (321 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1711 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (280 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (264 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston