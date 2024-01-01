Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tempura in Brookline

Brookline restaurants
Brookline restaurants that serve shrimp tempura

FuGaKyu Japanese Cuisine - 1280 Beacon Street

1280 Beacon Street, Brookline

Shrimp Tempura Maki$14.00
Shrimp Tempura Maki$14.00
shrimp tempura, tobikko, scallion & eel sauce
Genki Ya Brookline - 398 Harvard Street

398 Harvard Street, Brookline

L Shrimp & Vegetables Tempura 汤，沙拉$13.95
Lightly battered and deep fried shrimp and vegetables served with tempura sauce
Shrimp Tempura Roll$10.95
Shrimp tempura roll with flying-fish roe
