Shumai in Brookline
Brookline restaurants that serve shumai
Is Original Thai cuisine
1671 Beacon St, Brookline, MA 02445, Brookline
|Shrimp Shumai
|$8.95
A Steam or Fried dumpling that contains a shrimp, ginger and onion served with ginger sauce.
DUMPLINGS • KOREAN BBQ • BBQ • NOODLES
Bab Korean Bistro
1374 Beacon St, Brookline
|A5 STEAMED SHUMAI
|$8.00
|A6 FRIED SHUMAI
|$8.00
Giggling Rice Thai Togo
1009 Beacon Street, Brookline
|Shrimp Shumai
|$5.95
Fried Thai style shrimp dumpling, spiced ginger sauce.