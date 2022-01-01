Summer rolls in Brookline
Brookline restaurants that serve summer rolls
More about Is Original Thai cuisine - 1671 Beacon St, Brookline, MA 02445
Is Original Thai cuisine - 1671 Beacon St, Brookline, MA 02445
1671 Beacon St, Brookline, MA 02445, Brookline
|Fresh Summer Roll 🌱
|$8.00
Fresh lettuce, carrot, beetroot and basil leaves. Served with peanut sauce and sweet and sour sauce
More about Maliss Thai Restaurant - 213 Washington Street
Maliss Thai Restaurant - 213 Washington Street
213 Washington Street, Brookline
|Maliss Fresh Summer Rolls
|$7.99
Special home-made of Maliss style, wrapped with shredded carrot, cucumber, roman heart, vermicelli noodles and basil leaves. Served with sweet and sour peanut sauce.