Summer rolls in Brookline

Brookline restaurants
Brookline restaurants that serve summer rolls

Is Original Thai cuisine - 1671 Beacon St, Brookline, MA 02445

1671 Beacon St, Brookline, MA 02445, Brookline

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fresh Summer Roll 🌱$8.00
Fresh lettuce, carrot, beetroot and basil leaves. Served with peanut sauce and sweet and sour sauce
More about Is Original Thai cuisine - 1671 Beacon St, Brookline, MA 02445
Maliss Thai Restaurant - 213 Washington Street

213 Washington Street, Brookline

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Maliss Fresh Summer Rolls$7.99
Special home-made of Maliss style, wrapped with shredded carrot, cucumber, roman heart, vermicelli noodles and basil leaves. Served with sweet and sour peanut sauce.
More about Maliss Thai Restaurant - 213 Washington Street

