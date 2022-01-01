Tiramisu in Brookline
Brookline restaurants that serve tiramisu
More about Dolma
Dolma
5 Kendall Street, Brookline
|Citrus Tiramisu
|$5.95
Classic Italian no-bake dessert made with layers of coffee-soaked ladyfingers and incredible mascarpone cream
More about Tatte Bakery | Brookline - Beacon St
Tatte Bakery | Brookline - Beacon St
1003 Beacon Street, Brookline
|Tiramisu
|$7.00
Traditional Italian dessert, espresso soaked lady fingers layered with fluffy mascarpone and Marsala sabayon.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy