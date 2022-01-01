Tom yum soup in Brookline

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Is Original Thai cuisine

1671 Beacon St, Brookline, MA 02445, Brookline

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tom Yum Noodle Soup🌶$13.00
Steamed rice noodle and beansprout in sweet, spicy, sour chicken broth. Top with fried garlic, chopped scallion, cilantro and peanut.
Tom Yum (Hot & Sour soup) 🌶$7.00
Tom Yum Noodle Soup🌶🌶$13.00
Steamed rice noodle and beansprout in sweet, spicy, sour chicken broth. Top with fried garlic, chopped scallion, cilantro and peanut.
More about Is Original Thai cuisine
Giggling Rice Thai Togo image

 

Giggling Rice Thai Togo

1009 Beacon Street, Brookline

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tom Yum Noodle Soup$10.95
A well-known spicy noodle soup with chicken, assorted fish ball, bean sprout,
peanut and scallion.(**Spicy)
More about Giggling Rice Thai Togo
Restaurant banner

 

Pon Thai Bistro - Brookline

213 Washington St, Brookline

Avg 4.4 (229 reviews)
Takeout
Tom Yum Noodle Soup$13.00
minced chicken, shrimp chili paste, bean sprout, scallion, cilantro, garlic
Tom Yum Shrimp Soup$8.00
galangal, lemongrass, kaffir leaf, mushroom, cilantro, lime juice, tamarind water
More about Pon Thai Bistro - Brookline

