Tom yum soup in Brookline
Brookline restaurants that serve tom yum soup
More about Is Original Thai cuisine
Is Original Thai cuisine
1671 Beacon St, Brookline, MA 02445, Brookline
|Tom Yum Noodle Soup🌶
|$13.00
Steamed rice noodle and beansprout in sweet, spicy, sour chicken broth. Top with fried garlic, chopped scallion, cilantro and peanut.
|Tom Yum (Hot & Sour soup) 🌶
|$7.00
|Tom Yum Noodle Soup🌶🌶
|$13.00
Steamed rice noodle and beansprout in sweet, spicy, sour chicken broth. Top with fried garlic, chopped scallion, cilantro and peanut.
More about Giggling Rice Thai Togo
Giggling Rice Thai Togo
1009 Beacon Street, Brookline
|Tom Yum Noodle Soup
|$10.95
A well-known spicy noodle soup with chicken, assorted fish ball, bean sprout,
peanut and scallion.(**Spicy)