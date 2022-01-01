Tuna sandwiches in Brookline
Brookline restaurants that serve tuna sandwiches
More about Mamaleh's Delicatessen
Mamaleh's Delicatessen
1659 Beacon Street, Brookline
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$10.00
Tuna salad (white albacore, onions, celery, capers, pickles, mayo, lemon and dill), tomato and mixed greens on rye bread.
More about Tatte Bakery | Brookline - Beacon St
Tatte Bakery | Brookline - Beacon St
1003 Beacon Street, Brookline
|Tuna Sandwich
|$11.00
Olive oil packed tuna salad, hardboiled egg, shaved red onion, yogurt and dill served on housemade challah.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Fish
|GF Tuna Sandwich
|$11.00
Olive oil packed tuna salad, hardboiled egg, shaved red onion, yogurt & dill.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Fish
More about Tatte Bakery | Brookline - Coolidge Corner
Tatte Bakery | Brookline - Coolidge Corner
420 Harvard Street, Brookline
