Tuna sandwiches in Brookline

Brookline restaurants
Toast

Brookline restaurants that serve tuna sandwiches

Item pic

 

Mamaleh's Delicatessen

1659 Beacon Street, Brookline

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Salad Sandwich$10.00
Tuna salad (white albacore, onions, celery, capers, pickles, mayo, lemon and dill), tomato and mixed greens on rye bread.
Tuna Salad Sandwich$10.00
Tuna salad (white albacore, onions, celery, capers, pickles, mayo, lemon and dill), tomato and mixed greens on rye bread.
More about Mamaleh's Delicatessen
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | Brookline - Beacon St

1003 Beacon Street, Brookline

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Sandwich$11.00
Olive oil packed tuna salad, hardboiled egg, shaved red onion, yogurt and dill served on housemade challah.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Fish
GF Tuna Sandwich$11.00
Olive oil packed tuna salad, hardboiled egg, shaved red onion, yogurt & dill.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Fish
More about Tatte Bakery | Brookline - Beacon St
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | Brookline - Coolidge Corner

420 Harvard Street, Brookline

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Sandwich$11.00
Olive oil packed tuna salad, hardboiled egg, shaved red onion, yogurt and dill served on housemade challah.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Fish
GF Tuna Sandwich$11.00
Olive oil packed tuna salad, hardboiled egg, shaved red onion, yogurt & dill.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Fish
More about Tatte Bakery | Brookline - Coolidge Corner

