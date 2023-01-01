Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie burritos in Brookline

Brookline restaurants
Brookline restaurants that serve veggie burritos

Item pic

 

Anna's Taqueria - Harvard Street

446 Harvard Street, Brookline

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Super Super Grilled Veggies Burrito$18.90
A mix of lightly seasoned onions, broccoli, corn, zucchini, squash, eggplant, red onions, sweet potatoes, cauliflower, green beans and seasonally available vegetables like Brussels sprouts
Super Grilled Veggies Burrito$9.45
A mix of lightly seasoned onions, broccoli, corn, zucchini, squash, red onions, sweet potatoes, cauliflower, and seasonally available vegetables like Brussels sprouts
Regular Grilled Veggies Burrito$8.45
A mix of lightly seasoned broccoli, red and yellow peppers, corn, zucchini, squash, red onions, cauliflower and seasonally available vegetables like Brussels sprouts
More about Anna's Taqueria - Harvard Street
Temptations Cafe image

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRUITS

Temptations Cafe - Coolidge Corner

1350 Beacon Street, Brookline

Avg 4.2 (205 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sp: Veggie Burrito$8.00
More about Temptations Cafe - Coolidge Corner
Consumer pic

 

Chilacates - Beacon Street - Brookline -

1412 Beacon Street, Brookline

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
VEGGIES BURRITO$0.00
Flour tortilla, rice & beans, cheese, pico.
More about Chilacates - Beacon Street - Brookline -

