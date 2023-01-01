Veggie burritos in Brookline
Brookline restaurants that serve veggie burritos
More about Anna's Taqueria - Harvard Street
Anna's Taqueria - Harvard Street
446 Harvard Street, Brookline
|Super Super Grilled Veggies Burrito
|$18.90
A mix of lightly seasoned onions, broccoli, corn, zucchini, squash, eggplant, red onions, sweet potatoes, cauliflower, green beans and seasonally available vegetables like Brussels sprouts
|Super Grilled Veggies Burrito
|$9.45
A mix of lightly seasoned onions, broccoli, corn, zucchini, squash, red onions, sweet potatoes, cauliflower, and seasonally available vegetables like Brussels sprouts
|Regular Grilled Veggies Burrito
|$8.45
A mix of lightly seasoned broccoli, red and yellow peppers, corn, zucchini, squash, red onions, cauliflower and seasonally available vegetables like Brussels sprouts
More about Temptations Cafe - Coolidge Corner
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRUITS
Temptations Cafe - Coolidge Corner
1350 Beacon Street, Brookline
|Sp: Veggie Burrito
|$8.00