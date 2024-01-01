Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Brookline

Go
Brookline restaurants
Toast

Brookline restaurants that serve salmon

Consumer pic

 

The Alamo Texas Barbecue & Tequila Bar

99 NH-13, Brookline

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Blackened Salmon$25.00
More about The Alamo Texas Barbecue & Tequila Bar
Consumer pic

 

Chrysanthi's

204 ROUTE 13, Brookline

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Salmon Entrée$25.00
North Atlantic wild caught Salmon Grilled with garlic butter or Blackened, and served with Rice and Steamed Veggies
5 Grain Salmon Salad$28.00
Grilled Salmon over a blend of Red and White Quinoa, Barley, Wild Rice and Wheatberries, Baby Spinach, Tomatoes and Roasted Red Pepper Hummus topped with Red Onion Rings and dressed with Apple Vinaigrette dressing.
Salmon Caesar Salad$24.00
Wild caught Norwegian Salmon Filet, Grilled Regular of Blackened, over our Caesar Salad.
More about Chrysanthi's

Browse other tasty dishes in Brookline

Cheeseburgers

Caesar Salad

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Brookline to explore

Nashua

Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Leominster

Avg 3 (15 restaurants)

Fitchburg

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Westford

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Groton

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Merrimack

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Amherst

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (76 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.9 (12 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (732 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (413 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (301 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (428 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (253 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (393 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston