Salmon in Brookline
Brookline restaurants that serve salmon
The Alamo Texas Barbecue & Tequila Bar
99 NH-13, Brookline
|Blackened Salmon
|$25.00
Chrysanthi's
204 ROUTE 13, Brookline
|Grilled Salmon Entrée
|$25.00
North Atlantic wild caught Salmon Grilled with garlic butter or Blackened, and served with Rice and Steamed Veggies
|5 Grain Salmon Salad
|$28.00
Grilled Salmon over a blend of Red and White Quinoa, Barley, Wild Rice and Wheatberries, Baby Spinach, Tomatoes and Roasted Red Pepper Hummus topped with Red Onion Rings and dressed with Apple Vinaigrette dressing.
|Salmon Caesar Salad
|$24.00
Wild caught Norwegian Salmon Filet, Grilled Regular of Blackened, over our Caesar Salad.