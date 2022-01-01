Brooklyn and the Butcher

Go
We are a digital kitchen. Online ordering only, curbside pickup, and maybe delivery one day. We will have a rotating concept to keep things exciting for our guests.

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

148 E Market St • $$$$

Avg 4.5 (2515 reviews)

Popular Items

Butcher Board$25.00
Chef's whim of rotating meats and cheeses, served with seasonal pickles and crostini
Steakhouse Burger$18.00
Creekstone Farm beef topped with Tillamook Cheddar and LTO on a brioche bun. Served with Parmesan truffle frites.
Cheesecake$7.00
New York style cheesecake. Order it plain or with your favorite addition of amarena cherries, chocolate or caramel sauce. Staff favorite is the banana fosters made with Captain Morgan rum to order!
Loaded Twice$8.50
Classic twice baked potato loaded with Tillamook cheddar, sour cream and smoked bacon
Kids Chx Tenders$10.00
Steakhouse Salad$9.00
Spring mix topped with Tillamook cheddar, smoked bacon, cherry tomato, cucumber, red onion, brioche croutons, with ranch dressing on the side
Sirloin 8oz$28.00
Potato Soup$10.00
Pork Chop$34.00
Verlasso Salmon$33.00
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Intimate
Romantic
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

148 E Market St

New Albany IN

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

