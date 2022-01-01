Go
Brooklyn Boyz

Come in and enjoy!

Bells Two Hearted 16oz$5.00
Two 12" Pizzas (1 Topping Included)$16.99
14" Pizza with 3 toppings$14.99
Cheesebread$7.99
Breaded Mushrooms$6.99
Served with horseradish mayo, ranch or marinara
Two 18" Pizzas (1 Topping Included)$29.99
Two 14" Pizzas (1 Topping Included)$22.99
12 Traditional Wings$12.99
Basket of Fries$3.99
Basket of fries
8 Traditional Breaded Wings$8.99
Plain, Buffalo, Honey BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Spicy Thai Asian. Includes ranch or blue cheese.
507 E Midland Street

Bay City MI

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
