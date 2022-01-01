Go
  • Brooklyn Breakfast Shop @ Prep ATX

1300 East Anderson Lane

Popular Items

" The Tony" Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Smoked Cheddar, Whiskey BBQ Sauce, House Slaw on Brioche$11.00
Citrus Cream Cheese Stuffed French Toast with Strawberry Basil Jam$10.00
Orange Juice$3.25
Green Chile Smoked Cheddar Mac and Cheese$5.00
8oz Portion
Fennel Sausage, Charred Fresno Pimento, House Pickles, Sunny Egg, on our Whey biscuits$9.00
Classic Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Bagel$9.00
Bagel options are Jalapeño Cheddar and Everything seeded (monday -sunday)
Weekends only we have Sesame and sunflower.
please choose one and a substitute in case we don't have it.
Hand Cut Fries$5.00
8oz Portion
“The Sweet Heat” Buttermilk Fried Chicken, House Pickles, Sweet Heat Sauce, Sunny Egg, House-Made Whey Biscuit$11.00
If out of biscuits, we can always Sub it out for a brioche bun
"The Jessica" Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Avocado, Pickled Serranos, Green Chile and Smoked Cheddar Queso on Brioche$11.00
Toasted Croissant, Two Eggs, and Cheese$7.00
Location

Austin TX

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
