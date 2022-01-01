Go
Brooklyn Bros. Pizzeria

Best New York Pizza West of the Hudson

PIZZA • SALADS

848 North Sunrise Boulevard • $

Avg 4.1 (88 reviews)

Popular Items

Bomboloni$2.49
A soft, fluffy, fried dough filled with a velvety pastry cream and rolled in sugar.
Margherita 14$16.99
Fresh mozzarella, Pecorino romano, extra virgin olive oil, fresh basil, sea salt, and fresh San Marzano tomato sauce. Additions welcome but no substitutions, please. Sorry-- no half-and-half on Margherita.
Side of Ranch$0.25
Bowery 14$18.99
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, roasted garlic, and our fresh San Marzano tomato sauce. Additions welcome but no substitutions please.
Cheese 14$14.99
San Marzano tomato sauce topped with Polly-O whole milk mozzarella, Romano, sea salt, and oregano. PRO TIP: WE RECOMMEND NO MORE THAN FIVE ADDITIONS. Ya don't want mushy pizza do ya?
Caesar Full$7.99
Fresh chopped Romaine, fresh grated Parmesan cheese, focaccia croutons, fresh lemon, creamy Caesar and black pepper.
Mozzarella Breadsticks$10.99
Baked fresh to order, 10-12 sticks topped with garlic oil, sea salt, parmesan cheese, parsley, and whole milk mozzarella cheese. Served with sides of San Marzano tomato sauce and ranch dressing.
Cannoli$4.99
Fried pastry dough stuffed with sweetened, creamy Polly-O ricotta cheese and mini chocolate chips.
Cheese 18$20.99
San Marzano tomato sauce topped with Polly-O whole milk mozzarella, Romano, sea salt, and oregano. PRO TIP: WE RECOMMEND NO MORE THAN FIVE ADDITIONS. Ya don't want mushy pizza do ya?
Bowery 18$28.99
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, roasted garlic, and our fresh San Marzano tomato sauce. Additions welcome but no substitutions please.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

848 North Sunrise Boulevard

Camano Island WA

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
