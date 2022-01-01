Go
Toast

Brooklyn Bros. Pizzeria

Best New York Pizza West of the Hudson

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

1919 Hewitt Ave. • $$

Avg 4.1 (823 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1919 Hewitt Ave.

Everett WA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bao boss

No reviews yet

Asian fusion burgers and sandwiches, in a unique format.

Terracotta Red

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Katana Sushi

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Golden Fleece Billiards

No reviews yet

The place to be!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston