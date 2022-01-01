Go
Toast

Brooklyn Bros. Pizzeria

Best New York Pizza West of the Hudson

PIZZA

8326 Mukilteo Speedway • $$

Avg 4.2 (1412 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheese 14$14.99
San Marzano tomato sauce topped with Polly-O whole milk mozzarella, Romano, sea salt, and oregano. PRO TIP: WE RECOMMEND NO MORE THAN FIVE ADDITIONS. Ya don't want mushy pizza do ya?
Cheese 18$20.99
San Marzano tomato sauce topped with Polly-O whole milk mozzarella, Romano, sea salt, and oregano. PRO TIP: WE RECOMMEND NO MORE THAN FIVE ADDITIONS. Ya don't want mushy pizza do ya?
Bowery 14$18.99
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, roasted garlic, and our fresh San Marzano tomato sauce. Additions welcome but no substitutions please.
Caesar Full$7.99
Fresh chopped Romaine, fresh grated Parmesan cheese, focaccia croutons, fresh lemon, creamy Caesar and black pepper.
Side of Ranch$0.25
Cannoli$4.99
Fried pastry dough stuffed with sweetened, creamy Polly-O ricotta cheese and mini chocolate chips.
Bomboloni$2.49
A soft, fluffy, fried dough filled with a velvety pastry cream and rolled in sugar.
Bowery 18$28.99
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, roasted garlic, and our fresh San Marzano tomato sauce. Additions welcome but no substitutions please.
Margherita 18$22.49
Fresh mozzarella, Pecorino romano, extra virgin olive oil, fresh basil, sea salt, and fresh San Marzano tomato sauce. Additions welcome but no substitutions, please. Sorry-- no half-and-half on Margherita.
Mozzarella Breadsticks$10.99
Baked fresh to order, 10-12 sticks topped with garlic oil, sea salt, parmesan cheese, parsley, and whole milk mozzarella cheese. Served with sides of San Marzano tomato sauce and ranch dressing.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
TV
Takeout

Location

8326 Mukilteo Speedway

Mukilteo WA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Lodge Sports Grille

No reviews yet

Great Food, Drinks and Sports
IN A FUN, FAMILY ATMOSPHERE!

Beecher's Handmade Cheese

No reviews yet

The airport will feature a Beecher’s Handmade Cheese Café where travelers will recognize their favorite Pike Place grilled-to-order sandwiches, hot soups and Beecher’s “World’s Best” Mac & Cheese – which Oprah named as one of her Favorite Things. Beecher’s parent company Sugar Mountain will also operate a kiosk featuring Caffe Vita coffee and hand pulled espresso drinks, and Upper Case bar, which will feature local Pacific Northwest Wines and a variety of cocktails. Food from the Beecher’s café will also be available for order at Upper Case.

John's Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sage and Cinder

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston