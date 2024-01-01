Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cannolis in Brooklyn

Go
Brooklyn restaurants
Toast

Brooklyn restaurants that serve cannolis

Item pic

 

Brooklyn Pizza Restaurant

109 Hartford Rd, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hand Stuffed Cannoli$4.25
More about Brooklyn Pizza Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

Johnnys Pizza

8 day st, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cannoli 3pc$6.00
More about Johnnys Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Brooklyn

Grilled Chicken Salad

Cake

Grilled Chicken Wraps

Reuben

Chili

Cheeseburgers

Cheese Fries

Spinach Salad

Map

More near Brooklyn to explore

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Webster

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Coventry

Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)

Smithfield

No reviews yet

Willimantic

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

West Warwick

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Woodstock

No reviews yet

Coventry

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Sturbridge

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (145 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (80 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (142 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (949 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (599 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (432 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston