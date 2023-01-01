Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Carrot cake in
Brooklyn
/
Brooklyn
/
Carrot Cake
Brooklyn restaurants that serve carrot cake
Brooklyn Pizza Restaurant
109 Hartford Rd, Brooklyn
No reviews yet
Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting
$4.95
More about Brooklyn Pizza Restaurant
Johnnys Pizza
8 day st, Brooklyn
No reviews yet
Carrot Cake
$7.00
More about Johnnys Pizza
Browse other tasty dishes in Brooklyn
Clams
Chocolate Cake
Sweet Potato Fries
Greek Salad
Scallops
Spinach Salad
Chicken Wraps
Tortellini
More near Brooklyn to explore
Webster
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Willimantic
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Coventry
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Smithfield
No reviews yet
Woodstock
No reviews yet
Coventry
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
West Warwick
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Sturbridge
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(124 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.6
(76 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(29 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(56 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(72 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(118 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(859 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(534 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(372 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(175 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(399 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston