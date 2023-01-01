Carrot cake in Brooklyn

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brooklyn Pizza Restaurant

109 Hartford Rd, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting$4.95
More about Brooklyn Pizza Restaurant
Item pic

 

Johnnys Pizza

8 day st, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Carrot Cake$7.00
More about Johnnys Pizza

