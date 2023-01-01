Chili in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve chili
Grill 445
445 Providence Rd, Brooklyn
|Sweet Thai Chili Chicken Stir Fry
|$26.00
|land and sea
|$46.00
12oz New York Strip with teriyaki, ahi tuna, choice of two sides
|Chili
|$10.00
Chorizo and beef chili. served topped with melted monterey jack cheese
Brooklyn Pizza Restaurant
109 Hartford Rd, Brooklyn
|BOWL HEARTY CHILI
|$7.99
This Chili has everything, Lean Ground Beef, Italian Sausage, Tri Color Bells, Poblano & Jalapeños, Four Bean Variety, Sweet Onions, & Sauteed Veggies. Topped with Colby Jack Cheddar Mix & Scallions. Served with Garlic Toast & Side of Sour Cream!