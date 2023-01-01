Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Brooklyn

Brooklyn restaurants
Brooklyn restaurants that serve chili

Grill 445 image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Grill 445

445 Providence Rd, Brooklyn

Avg 3.8 (322 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet Thai Chili Chicken Stir Fry$26.00
land and sea$46.00
12oz New York Strip with teriyaki, ahi tuna, choice of two sides
Chili$10.00
Chorizo and beef chili. served topped with melted monterey jack cheese
More about Grill 445
Brooklyn Pizza Restaurant

109 Hartford Rd, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BOWL HEARTY CHILI$7.99
This Chili has everything, Lean Ground Beef, Italian Sausage, Tri Color Bells, Poblano & Jalapeños, Four Bean Variety, Sweet Onions, & Sauteed Veggies. Topped with Colby Jack Cheddar Mix & Scallions. Served with Garlic Toast & Side of Sour Cream!
More about Brooklyn Pizza Restaurant

