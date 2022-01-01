Clams in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve clams
More about Grill 445
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Grill 445
445 Providence Rd, Brooklyn
|Clam Chowder
|$8.00
|Fried Whole Belly Clams
|$24.00
Fried whole belly clams served with fries and coleslaw.
More about Brooklyn Pizza Restaurant
Brooklyn Pizza Restaurant
109 Hartford Rd, Brooklyn
|Bowl NE Clam Chowder (Fri & Sat ONLY)
|$7.25
House Made Chowder Loaded with Clams
|Fried Clam Strips
|$14.99
Served with Tarter Sauce, Lemon, Frenchfries, & Coleslaw
|Cup NE Clam Chowder (FRI-SAT ONLY)
|$5.95
House Made Chowder Loaded with Clams