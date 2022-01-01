Clams in Brooklyn

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grill 445 image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Grill 445

445 Providence Rd, Brooklyn

Avg 3.8 (322 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Clam Chowder$8.00
Fried Whole Belly Clams$24.00
Fried whole belly clams served with fries and coleslaw.
More about Grill 445
Consumer pic

 

Brooklyn Pizza Restaurant

109 Hartford Rd, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bowl NE Clam Chowder (Fri & Sat ONLY)$7.25
House Made Chowder Loaded with Clams
Fried Clam Strips$14.99
Served with Tarter Sauce, Lemon, Frenchfries, & Coleslaw
Cup NE Clam Chowder (FRI-SAT ONLY)$5.95
House Made Chowder Loaded with Clams
More about Brooklyn Pizza Restaurant

