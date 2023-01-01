Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried scallops in Brooklyn

Brooklyn restaurants
Brooklyn restaurants that serve fried scallops

Brooklyn Pizza Restaurant

109 Hartford Rd, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Sea Scallops$24.99
Served with Tarter Sauce, Lemon, Frenchfries, & Coleslaw
More about Brooklyn Pizza Restaurant
Johnnys Pizza

8 day st, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Scallops$19.00
More about Johnnys Pizza

