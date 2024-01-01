Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Garlic bread in
Brooklyn
/
Brooklyn
/
Garlic Bread
Brooklyn restaurants that serve garlic bread
Brooklyn Pizza Restaurant
109 Hartford Rd, Brooklyn
No reviews yet
Garlic Cheesy Bread Bread
$8.50
Our Grinder Roll with Melted Mozzarella Chesse
GARLIC BREAD
$6.50
More about Brooklyn Pizza Restaurant
Johnnys Pizza
8 day st, Brooklyn
No reviews yet
Garlic Bread
$5.00
More about Johnnys Pizza
Browse other tasty dishes in Brooklyn
Cheese Fries
Quesadillas
Tuna Wraps
Buffalo Chicken Wraps
Reuben
Spinach Salad
Clams
Fried Pickles
More near Brooklyn to explore
Webster
Avg 4.2
(14 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Willimantic
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Coventry
Avg 4.8
(8 restaurants)
Smithfield
No reviews yet
West Warwick
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Woodstock
No reviews yet
Coventry
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Sturbridge
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(129 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.6
(79 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(32 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(69 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(125 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(881 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(559 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(390 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(179 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(410 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston