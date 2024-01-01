Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic bread in Brooklyn

Go
Brooklyn restaurants
Toast

Brooklyn restaurants that serve garlic bread

Consumer pic

 

Brooklyn Pizza Restaurant

109 Hartford Rd, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Garlic Cheesy Bread Bread$8.50
Our Grinder Roll with Melted Mozzarella Chesse
GARLIC BREAD$6.50
More about Brooklyn Pizza Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

Johnnys Pizza

8 day st, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Garlic Bread$5.00
More about Johnnys Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Brooklyn

Cheese Fries

Quesadillas

Tuna Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Reuben

Spinach Salad

Clams

Fried Pickles

Map

More near Brooklyn to explore

Webster

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Willimantic

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Coventry

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Smithfield

No reviews yet

West Warwick

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Woodstock

No reviews yet

Coventry

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Sturbridge

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (129 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (79 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (125 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (881 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (559 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (390 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (179 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (410 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston