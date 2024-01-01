Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Grilled chicken wraps in
Brooklyn
/
Brooklyn
/
Grilled Chicken Wraps
Brooklyn restaurants that serve grilled chicken wraps
Brooklyn Pizza Restaurant
109 Hartford Rd, Brooklyn
No reviews yet
GRILLED CHICKEN WRAP
$13.99
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, American Cheese served with Pickle, French Fries or Coleslaw
More about Brooklyn Pizza Restaurant
Johnnys Pizza
8 day st, Brooklyn
No reviews yet
Grill Chicken Wrap
$14.00
More about Johnnys Pizza
