Ravioli in Brooklyn

Brooklyn restaurants that serve ravioli

Grill 445 image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Grill 445

445 Providence Rd, Brooklyn

Avg 3.8 (322 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Butternut Squash Ravioli$22.00
Butternut squash ravioli tossed in a maple cream sauce served with a garlic knot.
More about Grill 445
Consumer pic

 

Brooklyn Pizza Restaurant

109 Hartford Rd, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CRAB RAVIOLI$17.99
Pasta stuffed with Lump Crabmeat & tossed in a Creamy Alfredo sauce or Our Lovely Pink Sauce, Served with Salad & Garlic Knots
Kids Cheese Ravioli$5.50
Baked with Fresh Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese
Baked Cheese Ravioli$12.99
Pasta Pockets filled with a blend of Ricotta and Parmesan baked with Our tomato sauce & Mozzarella, Served with Salad & Garlic Knots
More about Brooklyn Pizza Restaurant

