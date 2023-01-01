Ravioli in Brooklyn
Grill 445
Grill 445
445 Providence Rd, Brooklyn
|Butternut Squash Ravioli
|$22.00
Butternut squash ravioli tossed in a maple cream sauce served with a garlic knot.
Brooklyn Pizza Restaurant
Brooklyn Pizza Restaurant
109 Hartford Rd, Brooklyn
|CRAB RAVIOLI
|$17.99
Pasta stuffed with Lump Crabmeat & tossed in a Creamy Alfredo sauce or Our Lovely Pink Sauce, Served with Salad & Garlic Knots
|Kids Cheese Ravioli
|$5.50
Baked with Fresh Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese
|Baked Cheese Ravioli
|$12.99
Pasta Pockets filled with a blend of Ricotta and Parmesan baked with Our tomato sauce & Mozzarella, Served with Salad & Garlic Knots