Salad wrap in Brooklyn

Brooklyn restaurants
Toast

Brooklyn restaurants that serve salad wrap

Brooklyn Pizza Restaurant

109 Hartford Rd, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tuna Salad Wrap$10.99
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, American Cheese served with Pickle, French Fries or Coleslaw
More about Brooklyn Pizza Restaurant
Johnnys Pizza

8 day st, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tuna Salad Wrap$15.00
More about Johnnys Pizza

