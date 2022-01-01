Go
  • Brooklyn Dough with a Hole

Brooklyn Dough with a Hole

Hand rolled New York style bagels baked fresh daily. Click on the Instagram logo for more information. If online ordering is off, we are more than likely sold out.

935 3rd Avenue North

Popular Items

Plain Bagel*$2.49
Egg Everything*$2.49
CC Tub - Medium (8 oz)*$5.99
Bacon + Egg + Cheese$10.99
Sausage + Egg + Cheese$9.99
Cinnamon Raisin*$2.49
Sesame Bagel*$2.49
Everything Bagel*$2.49
Rainbow Bagel*$2.49
Location

935 3rd Avenue North

Naples FL

Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 1:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 1:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 1:00 pm
