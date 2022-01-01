Go
Toast

Brooklyn Express Pizza

Come in and enjoy New York Style Pizza in Columbia

PIZZA • PASTA

7949 Broad River Rd • $

Avg 4.4 (596 reviews)

Popular Items

Sm. Chicken Bacon Ranch$21.99
12 Wings$18.00
LARGE 16" Round Thin-Crust$16.49
Cheesecake$4.39
Triple Chocolate Lovers Cake$5.49
18 Inch$20.89
Pepporini Bites (6)$5.49
SMALL 14" Round Thin-Crust$14.29
Garlic Knots (12)$6.59
Mozzarella Pepperoni Roll$10.99
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

7949 Broad River Rd

Irmo SC

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Craft and Draft Irmo

No reviews yet

Irmo's premier craft beer market, taproom, and event venue!

Bellacino's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

B's Restaurant and Sports Pub

No reviews yet

Great food!! Great Service!

A Fuego 100x35

No reviews yet

A Fuego 100x35 is a woman-owned, family-run Puerto Rican homestyle cuisine restaurant. Just serving delicious dishes that were taught to us by mom, aunties, and Abuela. Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston