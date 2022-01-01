Go
Brooklyn's Finest Pizza

However you choose to enjoy Brooklyn's Finest Pizza, we guarantee it'll have you feeling like you're back in the heart of NYC!

5007 Lowell Blvd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Garlic Knots$4.99
Served with marinara dipping sauce.
Pepperoni Pinwheels$13.49
Our homemade pizza dough stuffed & rolled with pepperoni, banana peppers & mozzarella cheese. Served with marinara dipping sauce.
1 lb Of Spicy Chicken Wings$13.99
Comes with your choice of blue cheese or ranch. (Cooking time is approximately 20 mins.)
Italian Chopped Salad$12.99
Romaine Lettuce, black olives, pepperoni, salami, provolone, shredded parmesan cheese, red onions, bell peppers, all chopped together and served with Italian Dressing.
Lg-16" Cheese Pizza$17.99
Caesar Salad Small$5.99
Romaine lettuce, croutons, shredded parmesan served with Tuscan Caesar dressing.
Tossed Salad Small$5.49
Romaine Lettuce, spring mix, bell peppers, black olives, tomatoes, & mozzarella cheese with your choice of dressing.
Xl-18" Cheese Pizza$19.99
Med-12" Cheese Pizza$13.99
Sm-10" Cheese Pizza$9.99
Location

5007 Lowell Blvd

Federal Heights CO

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
