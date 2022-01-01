Go
BrooklyNoosh - Persian Restaurant

Outdoor dining is open.

CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

988 Atlantic Ave • $$

Avg 5 (11 reviews)

Popular Items

Koobideh Kabob$22.00
Marinated grilled beef kabob skewered with pearl onions and bell peppers. Served with fries, rice, or salad.
Koufteh Ghelgheli$22.00
Persian style meatballs made from a 50/50 mix of house ground lamb and beef. Seasoned with turmeric and saffron.Served with saffron rice and your choice of lentil salad or salad Shirazi.
Khoresh-e Fesenjoon$25.00
Pomegranate and walnut stew with chicken breast and traditional Persian spices. Served with saffron rice and your choice of lentil salad or salad Shirazi.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

988 Atlantic Ave

Brooklyn NY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday2:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 10:30 pm
