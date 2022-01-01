BrooklyNoosh - Persian Restaurant
Outdoor dining is open. Come in and enjoy!
CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
988 Atlantic Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
988 Atlantic Ave
Brooklyn NY
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Stocked Cafe + Burgers
Come in and enjoy!
ST ENDS
Come in and enjoy!
Locanda Vini E Olii
Outside dining now available. Please make a reservation on our website
The Sly Rose
Come in and enjoy!