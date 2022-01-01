Bay Ridge restaurants you'll love

Bay Ridge restaurants
Toast

Bay Ridge's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Juice & Smoothies
Greek
Must-try Bay Ridge restaurants

Blue Door Souvlakia image

PASTA • SOUPS • PITAS • SALADS • GRILL

Blue Door Souvlakia

8413 3rd Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.3 (284 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Souvlaki Sandwich$10.00
Pork Gyro Platter
Chicken Skewer$5.00
Ho' Brah Taco image

 

Ho' Brah Taco

8618 3rd Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Nachos$10.00
gaucomole, black beans, pico, cheese, pickled jalapeno w/ sour cream & salsa ADD: Protein Extra
Mission Bay Burrito$10.00
jasmine rice, black beans, pico, jack & cheddar, gaucamole, choice of crema w/ side sour cream ADD: Protein Extra
Classic Cali Fish Taco$5.00
panko crusted flaky white fish, jack & cheddar, salsa rojo, cali cole slaw, chili lime sour cream
MATTER image

FRENCH FRIES

MATTER

7604 3rd Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (305 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Black Bean Burger$14.00
Rainbow Kale Salad$10.00
Stewart's All American Restaurant image

 

Stewart's All American Restaurant

8518 5th Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tuna Salad Sandwich$7.99
2 Eggs w/ Meat$8.99
Fresh Eats Cafe image

SMOOTHIES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fresh Eats Cafe

478 72nd St, Brooklyn

Avg 5 (1 review)
Takeout
Popular items
Yemeni Tea$1.00
Coszcal De Allende image

TACOS

Coszcal De Allende

6824 3rd Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.1 (543 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
La Classica$11.00
