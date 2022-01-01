Bay Ridge restaurants you'll love
Bay Ridge's top cuisines
Must-try Bay Ridge restaurants
More about Blue Door Souvlakia
PASTA • SOUPS • PITAS • SALADS • GRILL
Blue Door Souvlakia
8413 3rd Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Chicken Souvlaki Sandwich
|$10.00
|Pork Gyro Platter
|Chicken Skewer
|$5.00
More about Ho' Brah Taco
Ho' Brah Taco
8618 3rd Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Nachos
|$10.00
gaucomole, black beans, pico, cheese, pickled jalapeno w/ sour cream & salsa ADD: Protein Extra
|Mission Bay Burrito
|$10.00
jasmine rice, black beans, pico, jack & cheddar, gaucamole, choice of crema w/ side sour cream ADD: Protein Extra
|Classic Cali Fish Taco
|$5.00
panko crusted flaky white fish, jack & cheddar, salsa rojo, cali cole slaw, chili lime sour cream
More about MATTER
FRENCH FRIES
MATTER
7604 3rd Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
|Black Bean Burger
|$14.00
|Rainbow Kale Salad
|$10.00
More about Stewart's All American Restaurant
Stewart's All American Restaurant
8518 5th Avenue, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$7.99
|2 Eggs w/ Meat
|$8.99
More about Fresh Eats Cafe
SMOOTHIES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Fresh Eats Cafe
478 72nd St, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Yemeni Tea
|$1.00