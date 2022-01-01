Bedford Stuyvesant burger restaurants you'll love

Go
Bedford Stuyvesant restaurants
Toast

Must-try burger restaurants in Bedford Stuyvesant

Trad Room image

SUSHI • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Trad Room

266 malcolm x blvd, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (316 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Asian Market Salad$10.00
(V) mixed greens , shibazuke plum pickles , creamy sesame dressing
Real Crab California Roll$11.00
real crab, avocado, cucumber
Crispy Spicy Tuna$13.00
Fried Sushi Rice topped with Spicy Tuna
More about Trad Room
Restaurant banner

 

The Grotto Bk

321 Nostrand Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about The Grotto Bk
Wing Masters NYC image

CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wing Masters NYC

1114 Fulton street, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (39 reviews)
Takeout
More about Wing Masters NYC

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Bedford Stuyvesant

Salmon

Chicken Sandwiches

Prosciutto

Map

More near Bedford Stuyvesant to explore

Williamsburg - North Side

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Prospect Heights

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Downtown Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Borough Park

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Prospect Lefferts Gardens

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Bay Ridge

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Carroll Gardens

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Cobble Hill

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Flatbush

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston