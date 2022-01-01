Caesar salad in Bedford Stuyvesant
Ice Cream House - Williamsburg - 873 Bedford Avenue
873 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn ny
|CAESAR SALAD
|$16.99
Romaine Lettuce, Diced Cucumbers, Grape tomatoes with a Parmesan Cheese, Caesar dressing and croutons.
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Brain Food - Bed-Stuy
967 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
|$10.00
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad is Grilled Chicken, Cherry Tomatoes, Croutons & Parmesan over a Bed of Romaine Lettuce & topped with our Creamy Caesar Dressing!