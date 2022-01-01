Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caesar salad in Bedford Stuyvesant

Bedford Stuyvesant restaurants
Bedford Stuyvesant restaurants that serve caesar salad

Item pic

 

Ice Cream House - Williamsburg - 873 Bedford Avenue

873 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn ny

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CAESAR SALAD$16.99
Romaine Lettuce, Diced Cucumbers, Grape tomatoes with a Parmesan Cheese, Caesar dressing and croutons.
More about Ice Cream House - Williamsburg - 873 Bedford Avenue
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Brain Food - Bed-Stuy

967 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (650 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$10.00
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad is Grilled Chicken, Cherry Tomatoes, Croutons & Parmesan over a Bed of Romaine Lettuce & topped with our Creamy Caesar Dressing!
More about Brain Food - Bed-Stuy

