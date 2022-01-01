Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chocolate chip cookies in
Bedford Stuyvesant
/
Brooklyn
/
Bedford Stuyvesant
/
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Bedford Stuyvesant restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
Ice Cream House - Williamsburg
873 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn ny
No reviews yet
HOMEMADE CHOCOLATE CHIP JUMBO COOKIE
$2.99
More about Ice Cream House - Williamsburg
Fatboy's Vegan Burgers
537 Nostrand Ave, Brooklyn
No reviews yet
Chocolate Chip Cookies
$5.50
More about Fatboy's Vegan Burgers
Browse other tasty dishes in Bedford Stuyvesant
French Fries
Kani Salad
Omelettes
Tarts
Ravioli
Chocolate Cake
Gnocchi
Cappuccino
More near Bedford Stuyvesant to explore
Williamsburg - North Side
Avg 4.4
(47 restaurants)
Downtown Brooklyn
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Prospect Heights
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Bay Ridge
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Borough Park
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Cobble Hill
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Flatbush
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Carroll Gardens
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Prospect Lefferts Gardens
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1585 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(514 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(42 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(264 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(151 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(231 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(319 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(225 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(466 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston