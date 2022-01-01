Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cuban sandwiches in
Bedford Stuyvesant
/
Brooklyn
/
Bedford Stuyvesant
/
Cuban Sandwiches
Bedford Stuyvesant restaurants that serve cuban sandwiches
SANDWICHES
Mercado Pilar
397 Greene ave, Brooklyn
Avg 4.4
(1085 reviews)
Cuban Sandwich
$12.00
More about Mercado Pilar
SANDWICHES
Pilar Cuban Eatery
397 greene ave, Brooklyn
Avg 4.4
(1085 reviews)
Pressed Cuban Sandwich
$21.00
More about Pilar Cuban Eatery
