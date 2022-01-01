Brooklyn American restaurants you'll love

Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Brooklyn

Allswell image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Allswell

124 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (712 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Rice & Beans$6.00
black miso rice, smokey beans, salsa roja, cotija cheese, scallion, cilantro
*Vegetarian
**Gluten Free
-contains dairy
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$18.00
SPICY or ORIGINAL cornmeal crusted chicken breast, mayo, fries or salad
-contains dairy
Kale Salad$12.00
green kale, cranberries, croutons, beets, pepitas, cotija cheese, chimichurri dressing
*Vegetarian
-contains dairy
More about Allswell
Oggies image

 

Oggies

445 Albee Square W, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Steak 'n Shrooms$10.00
seasoned steak, stout & lager style beer, gravy-simmered cremini mushrooms, potatoes, onions, rutabaga, black pepper
Tart Cherry$3.50
dried tart cherries, almond paste, fresh lemon juice
Pulled Pork Pasty$10.00
kansas city style pulled pork, pickled onions, aged white cheddar, monterey jack
More about Oggies
Sidecar image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sidecar

560 5th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4 (979 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sidecar$12.00
Sidecar Salad$12.00
Sidecar Club$16.00
More about Sidecar
Walter's image

HAMBURGERS

Walter's

166 Dekalb Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (2905 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Walter's Burger$19.00
8oz grilled burger (can add cheddar cheese or bacon), tomato, picked red onion, and lettuce. Served on a seeded potato roll, with fries or a salad.
Bar Steak$29.00
Fries, mixed greens, horseradish cream, and chimichurri.
Fried Chicken$25.00
Three pieces of fried chicken over garlic mashed potatoes, with bacon gravy and spicy honey
More about Walter's
Soup N Burger image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Soup N Burger

1825 Emmons Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (649 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
French Fries$5.99
SNB Special Burger$11.99
Chicken Noodle Soup$8.99
More about Soup N Burger
The Good Fork image

 

The Good Fork

391 Van Brunt St, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Korean Steak (or Tofu) and Egg with Kimchi Fried Rice
Happy Valley Meat flap steak (or crispy tofu) and a fried egg, served with housemade kimchi fried rice, Early Girl frisee, apples and dark soy glaze. Steak prepared medium-rare unless otherwise specified.
Sohui's Famous Pork & Chive Dumplings$12.00
6 pan-seared dumplings per order. These kicked Bobby Flay’s Ass 12 years ago! Watch "Throwdown with Bobby Flay" on Hulu: Season 9, episode 18!
Cha Siu Pork Belly Buns$25.00
Slow roasted pork belly, mantou bun, pickled daikon & carrot, cilantro, fried garlic (4pc per order)
More about The Good Fork
Orchidea image

 

Orchidea

4815 12 th ave, brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Caesar Salad$12.00
Crispy romaine lettuce, croutons, cherry tomatoes, and Parmesan cheese served with our homemade Caesar dressing
Strawberry Cheesecake$12.00
Our delicious homemade cheesecake topped with our special strawberry sauce
Vegetable Soup$7.00
More about Orchidea
FancyFree image

 

FancyFree

71 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (60 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Burger$16.00
Double Patties, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, House Pickles w/ Side Fries or Salad
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Buttermilk Brine, House Pickles, Cabbage Slaw, Smoked Paprika Aioli
Side Fries or Salad
Fish & Chips$18.00
Beer Battered Cod, Fries, Sauteed Spinach, Coleslaw, House Tartar, Malt Vinegar
More about FancyFree
Bonnie's Grill image

CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • BBQ • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHILI • GRILL

Bonnie's Grill

278 5th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.1 (1137 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
5 Piece Wings$10.00
Celery | Carrots | Blue Cheese
Dressing
Burger$12.00
Angus beef on a sesame brioche bun with
lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles
10 Piece Wings$18.00
Celery | Carrots | Blue Cheese
Dressing
More about Bonnie's Grill
Abilene image

GRILL

Abilene

442 Court St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.1 (679 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Boneless Wings$12.00
Buffalo or BBQ
Abilene Cobb$16.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, crumbled blue cheese, jalapeños, avocado, tomato, and hard boiled egg over mixed greens.
Classic Burger$12.50
Half pound ground sirloin, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and your choice of cheese.
More about Abilene
Dinner Party image

 

Dinner Party

86 South Portland Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sparkling water (bottle)$10.00
Day-old madeleines$3.00
Oyster$3.00
More about Dinner Party
Victor image

 

Victor

285 Nevins St., Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (699 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Roasted Oysters$16.00
merguez sausage, breadcrumb, lemon
Green Salad$14.00
salted cucumber, tirokafteri,
pickled shallot,olive oil bread crumbs
Charred Octopus$16.00
olive, fennel, lettuces, pistou
More about Victor
Pure Bistro image

SMOOTHIES • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Pure Bistro

88 5th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.3 (263 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
QUESADILLA$9.00
three-cheeses, salsa, & light sour cream in a whole wheat tortilla
SPICY JACK$14.00
grilled chicken, pepper jack cheese, turkey bacon, jalapenos, avocado, spicy mayo in a tomato wrap
TURKEY BACON OMELETTE$11.00
omelette with turkey bacon, onions, & peppers
More about Pure Bistro
Highdive From Bonnies image

 

Highdive From Bonnies

278a 5th ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
5 Piece Wings$9.00
Celery | Carrots | Blue Cheese Dressing
Chips & Dip$12.00
FRIED CORN TORTILLA CHIPS MADE IN HOUSE
Guacamole or Buffalo Cheese Dip
Nacho Supreme$12.00
Cheese Sauce | Veggie chili | Tomatoes | Onions | Sour Cream
More about Highdive From Bonnies
21 Greenpoint image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

21 Greenpoint

21 Greenpoint, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (472 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fries$8.00
whopper sauce on the side
Cheeseburger$18.00
Two patties, tomato, lettuce, sauce
Gumbo$24.00
Chicken Andouille Sausage Gumbo over Jasmine Rice
More about 21 Greenpoint
Westville Dumbo image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Westville Dumbo

81 Washington St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (6918 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Arugula Parm$11.00
Arugula topped with shaved parm and lemon olive oil dressing.
Poached Eggs over Kale Salad$17.00
Raw kale, poached eggs, avocado, bacon, parmigian & lemon olive oil
Apple Pie$8.00
Old-fashioned granny smith apple pie with cinnamon and walnuts, served a la mode.
More about Westville Dumbo
Frying Pan Brooklyn image

 

Frying Pan Brooklyn

51 35th Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Roasted Cauliflower$9.00
paprika, rosemary, thyme & garlic seasoned florets,
lightly tossed thai chili sauce
'Tater Tot-chos$10.00
crispy potato 'tater tots, biercheese, avocado mousse, cilantro, pickled red onion, pickled peppers, chili powder, cilantro
Connecticut Lobster Roll$27.00
warm poached lobster, tarragon & chive infused butter, lemon zest,
toasted split top roll, side of cape cod kettle chips & house coleslaw & mcclures spicy pickle
More about Frying Pan Brooklyn
Buttermilk Channel image

 

Buttermilk Channel

524 court street, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (4368 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Buttermilk Fried Chicken$28.00
Cheddar waffles, savoy cabbage slaw & maple balsamic.
Mushroom Barley Veggie Burger$18.00
House-made bread and butter pickles & savoy cabbage slaw on a brioche bun. Served with French fries.
Market Vegetable Bowl$18.00
Heirloom grains, beet tahini, feta & za'atar.
More about Buttermilk Channel
Eugene and Co. image

 

Eugene and Co.

397 Tompkins Ave,, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
BBQ Pulled Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Confit Pulled BBQ Chicken on a Brioche Bun with Cabbage Slaw (cilantro Jalapeño and Red Onion), Smoked Paprika Mayo. Served with a side salad..
Veggie Burger$14.00
Black bean and onion patty with Oats, and Panko, Turmeric, Curry powder, Black pepper, liquid smoke, garlic powder and Ancho powder,
Toppings: Smoked Cashew Cheese Sauce made with Cashews Oatmilk, liquid Smoke, Turmeric
Lettuce, Tomato and Onion, Smoked Paprika Mayo, Brioche
Fingerling Potatoes$6.00
Salt Baked Fingerling Potatoes Cheddar Seasoned. Served with house made BBQ sauce.
More about Eugene and Co.
Mayfield image

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mayfield

688 FRANKLIN AVE, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (2277 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
French Fries$9.00
Wings (8pc)$15.00
Fried Chicken Sandwich$17.00
More about Mayfield
Two Saints image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Two Saints

753 Nostrand Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (9 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Frozen Margarita$10.00
Blanco Tequila, Triple Sec, Lime
Old Fashioned$11.00
Rye Whiskey, Sugar, Bitters
Fire on Nostrand$11.00
Dark Rum, Spicy Honey, Lime, Orange Bitters
More about Two Saints
Brooklyn Farm image

 

Brooklyn Farm

128 Montague Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pad Thai (P)$15.00
sautéed rice noodle with tamarind sauce, smoked tofu, scallion, fresh farm egg and peanut
Crispy Chicken with Five Seeds (P)$17.00
crispy chicken wok-tossed with walnut, almond, peanut, pumpkin seeds and cashews in fresh chili paste with fresh local green
Crab Rangoon$9.00
fried crispy wonton filled with cream cheese, scallion, Osaki imitation crab served with sweet chili sauce
More about Brooklyn Farm
Gentle Perch image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Gentle Perch

112 Graham Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (747 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Poppers$14.00
Sweet'n Spicy or Soy Garlic. No half/half flavors
Bibim Bowl$16.00
sunny side egg, seasonal veggies, bibim sauce, scallions, toasted sesame seeds. choice of sticky rice or glass noodles
Extra Bao Buns$1.00
2 pieces
More about Gentle Perch
Sunday in Brooklyn image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Sunday in Brooklyn

348 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (15247 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Chicken Breast, Hot Honey, Shredded Cabbage, B&B Pickles, Kewpie Mayo, “Big Marties” Sesame Bun
Green Salad$16.00
Fancy Ranch, Fresh Herbs, Toasted Almonds, Pine Nuts
Sunday Pancakes - Double$19.00
A Double Stack of our Sunday Pancakes with Maple Hazelnut Praline and a pat of Brown Butter
More about Sunday in Brooklyn
Estuary image

 

Estuary

159 Bridge Park drive, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar Salad$15.00
anchovies, garlic herb croutons, grana padano
House-Made Veggie Burger$16.00
vegan cucumber aioli, lettuce, tomato, brioche bun
Estuary Burger$19.00
caramelized vidalia onion, gouda, b&b pickles, special sauce, brioche bun, shoestring fries
More about Estuary
RED HOOK TAVERN image

 

RED HOOK TAVERN

329 Van Brunt Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Wedge Salad$18.00
Danish Bleu cheese, pickled mustard seed, sourdough crumbs, Nueske’s applewood smoked bacon, buttermilk herb dressing
Double smoked 4 oz slabs of bacon Nueske’s (pronounced NEW-SKI, Polish bacon from Wisconsin), chopped chives and dill, pickled mustard seeds
Buttermilk ranch dressing, buttermilk, scallions, mayo, sour cream, onion and garlic powder
ALLERGIES: dairy, gluten, allium
Country Ham Croquettes$12.00
Dijonnaise: Dijon mustard, honey, lemon juice
Ham smoked in house
Grafton Cheddar: Pasteurized
ALLERGIES: dairy, gluten
Dry Aged Cheeseburger$26.00
8 oz Burger dry aged for 45 days, sprinkled with s & p
Hilldale American cheese (Pasteurized)
Butter Bun with sesame seeds
Served with 3 frites & white onion on the bottom of the bun
Pickles: Pickle Guys half sour pickles, brined for two weeks to create the perfect half sour
ALLERGIES: seeds, allium, gluten
More about RED HOOK TAVERN
Edie Jo's image

FRENCH FRIES

Edie Jo's

630 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 3.5 (67 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Sausage, Egg, and Cheese on House Made Biscuit$12.00
Buttermilk biscuit topped with hand formed pork and beef sausage patty, topped with fried egg and sharp cheddar cheese with a drizzle of maple syrup. Optional add ons of bacon or a side of fries.
French Toast with Berries$14.00
French toast made with Italian filone and cinnamon, served with maple syrup, fresh seasonal berries, and a sprinkle of powdered sugar.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Crispy fried chicken thigh tossed breaded with egg white and panko dunk in sweet honey and gochujang glaze, and topped with spicy cabbage slaw, made with red cabbage, red onion, carrot, jalapeños, mayo, vinegar, and cilantro, and served on a martin's roll with shoestring fries. *contains egg, allium, meat, seeds, gluten
More about Edie Jo's
Putnam's Pub image

FRENCH FRIES

Putnam's Pub

419 Myrtle Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (1089 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Pot Pie$18.00
mushroom, carrot, celery, peas, pastry crust
Tempura Fish Tacos$12.00
citrus slaw, baja aioli, cilantro
Buffalo Wings$12.00
6 wings topped with buffalo sauce, blue cheese dressing, grated celery & carrot. gluten free
More about Putnam's Pub
MATTER image

FRENCH FRIES

MATTER

7604 3rd Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (305 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Black Bean Burger$14.00
Rainbow Kale Salad$10.00
More about MATTER
Kick Axe Brooklyn image

 

Kick Axe Brooklyn

622 Degraw St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (436 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Margherita$14.00
Crispy crust that's slightly charred, tangy San Marzano tomato sauce, house-made mozzarella, fresh basil, drizzle of olive oil.
MONTAUK SUMMER ALE 12OZ$4.00
The official beer of summers in Montauk, and well, the world! Light caramel malt blended with just the right amount of wheat give this brew a bold, yet refreshing, finish. Experience the season as it was meant to be - celebrated with Montauk Summer Ale.
ABV: 5.6% IBU: 27.8
12 OZ CAN
AVAILABLE MARCH THROUGH AUGUST
UFO WHITE 12OZ$7.50
Light, crisp, refreshing UFO White follows in the tradition of spiced wheat beers that have been brewed in Belgium for well over 300 years. Brewed with orange peel and coriander, UFO White is the perfect choice for a summer’s barbecue, a night out with friends or any time you're thirsting for something a little different.
5.1 % - ABV
More about Kick Axe Brooklyn

