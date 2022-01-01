Brooklyn American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Brooklyn
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Allswell
124 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Rice & Beans
|$6.00
black miso rice, smokey beans, salsa roja, cotija cheese, scallion, cilantro
*Vegetarian
**Gluten Free
-contains dairy
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
SPICY or ORIGINAL cornmeal crusted chicken breast, mayo, fries or salad
-contains dairy
|Kale Salad
|$12.00
green kale, cranberries, croutons, beets, pepitas, cotija cheese, chimichurri dressing
*Vegetarian
-contains dairy
Oggies
445 Albee Square W, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Steak 'n Shrooms
|$10.00
seasoned steak, stout & lager style beer, gravy-simmered cremini mushrooms, potatoes, onions, rutabaga, black pepper
|Tart Cherry
|$3.50
dried tart cherries, almond paste, fresh lemon juice
|Pulled Pork Pasty
|$10.00
kansas city style pulled pork, pickled onions, aged white cheddar, monterey jack
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sidecar
560 5th Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Sidecar
|$12.00
|Sidecar Salad
|$12.00
|Sidecar Club
|$16.00
HAMBURGERS
Walter's
166 Dekalb Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Walter's Burger
|$19.00
8oz grilled burger (can add cheddar cheese or bacon), tomato, picked red onion, and lettuce. Served on a seeded potato roll, with fries or a salad.
|Bar Steak
|$29.00
Fries, mixed greens, horseradish cream, and chimichurri.
|Fried Chicken
|$25.00
Three pieces of fried chicken over garlic mashed potatoes, with bacon gravy and spicy honey
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Soup N Burger
1825 Emmons Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|French Fries
|$5.99
|SNB Special Burger
|$11.99
|Chicken Noodle Soup
|$8.99
The Good Fork
391 Van Brunt St, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Korean Steak (or Tofu) and Egg with Kimchi Fried Rice
Happy Valley Meat flap steak (or crispy tofu) and a fried egg, served with housemade kimchi fried rice, Early Girl frisee, apples and dark soy glaze. Steak prepared medium-rare unless otherwise specified.
|Sohui's Famous Pork & Chive Dumplings
|$12.00
6 pan-seared dumplings per order. These kicked Bobby Flay’s Ass 12 years ago! Watch "Throwdown with Bobby Flay" on Hulu: Season 9, episode 18!
|Cha Siu Pork Belly Buns
|$25.00
Slow roasted pork belly, mantou bun, pickled daikon & carrot, cilantro, fried garlic (4pc per order)
Orchidea
4815 12 th ave, brooklyn
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$12.00
Crispy romaine lettuce, croutons, cherry tomatoes, and Parmesan cheese served with our homemade Caesar dressing
|Strawberry Cheesecake
|$12.00
Our delicious homemade cheesecake topped with our special strawberry sauce
|Vegetable Soup
|$7.00
FancyFree
71 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Burger
|$16.00
Double Patties, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, House Pickles w/ Side Fries or Salad
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Buttermilk Brine, House Pickles, Cabbage Slaw, Smoked Paprika Aioli
Side Fries or Salad
|Fish & Chips
|$18.00
Beer Battered Cod, Fries, Sauteed Spinach, Coleslaw, House Tartar, Malt Vinegar
CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • BBQ • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHILI • GRILL
Bonnie's Grill
278 5th Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|5 Piece Wings
|$10.00
Celery | Carrots | Blue Cheese
Dressing
|Burger
|$12.00
Angus beef on a sesame brioche bun with
lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles
|10 Piece Wings
|$18.00
Celery | Carrots | Blue Cheese
Dressing
GRILL
Abilene
442 Court St, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Boneless Wings
|$12.00
Buffalo or BBQ
|Abilene Cobb
|$16.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, crumbled blue cheese, jalapeños, avocado, tomato, and hard boiled egg over mixed greens.
|Classic Burger
|$12.50
Half pound ground sirloin, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and your choice of cheese.
Dinner Party
86 South Portland Avenue, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Sparkling water (bottle)
|$10.00
|Day-old madeleines
|$3.00
|Oyster
|$3.00
Victor
285 Nevins St., Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Roasted Oysters
|$16.00
merguez sausage, breadcrumb, lemon
|Green Salad
|$14.00
salted cucumber, tirokafteri,
pickled shallot,olive oil bread crumbs
|Charred Octopus
|$16.00
olive, fennel, lettuces, pistou
SMOOTHIES • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Pure Bistro
88 5th Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|QUESADILLA
|$9.00
three-cheeses, salsa, & light sour cream in a whole wheat tortilla
|SPICY JACK
|$14.00
grilled chicken, pepper jack cheese, turkey bacon, jalapenos, avocado, spicy mayo in a tomato wrap
|TURKEY BACON OMELETTE
|$11.00
omelette with turkey bacon, onions, & peppers
Highdive From Bonnies
278a 5th ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|5 Piece Wings
|$9.00
Celery | Carrots | Blue Cheese Dressing
|Chips & Dip
|$12.00
FRIED CORN TORTILLA CHIPS MADE IN HOUSE
Guacamole or Buffalo Cheese Dip
|Nacho Supreme
|$12.00
Cheese Sauce | Veggie chili | Tomatoes | Onions | Sour Cream
SEAFOOD • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
21 Greenpoint
21 Greenpoint, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Fries
|$8.00
whopper sauce on the side
|Cheeseburger
|$18.00
Two patties, tomato, lettuce, sauce
|Gumbo
|$24.00
Chicken Andouille Sausage Gumbo over Jasmine Rice
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Westville Dumbo
81 Washington St, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Arugula Parm
|$11.00
Arugula topped with shaved parm and lemon olive oil dressing.
|Poached Eggs over Kale Salad
|$17.00
Raw kale, poached eggs, avocado, bacon, parmigian & lemon olive oil
|Apple Pie
|$8.00
Old-fashioned granny smith apple pie with cinnamon and walnuts, served a la mode.
Frying Pan Brooklyn
51 35th Street, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Roasted Cauliflower
|$9.00
paprika, rosemary, thyme & garlic seasoned florets,
lightly tossed thai chili sauce
|'Tater Tot-chos
|$10.00
crispy potato 'tater tots, biercheese, avocado mousse, cilantro, pickled red onion, pickled peppers, chili powder, cilantro
|Connecticut Lobster Roll
|$27.00
warm poached lobster, tarragon & chive infused butter, lemon zest,
toasted split top roll, side of cape cod kettle chips & house coleslaw & mcclures spicy pickle
Buttermilk Channel
524 court street, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Buttermilk Fried Chicken
|$28.00
Cheddar waffles, savoy cabbage slaw & maple balsamic.
|Mushroom Barley Veggie Burger
|$18.00
House-made bread and butter pickles & savoy cabbage slaw on a brioche bun. Served with French fries.
|Market Vegetable Bowl
|$18.00
Heirloom grains, beet tahini, feta & za'atar.
Eugene and Co.
397 Tompkins Ave,, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|BBQ Pulled Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Confit Pulled BBQ Chicken on a Brioche Bun with Cabbage Slaw (cilantro Jalapeño and Red Onion), Smoked Paprika Mayo. Served with a side salad..
|Veggie Burger
|$14.00
Black bean and onion patty with Oats, and Panko, Turmeric, Curry powder, Black pepper, liquid smoke, garlic powder and Ancho powder,
Toppings: Smoked Cashew Cheese Sauce made with Cashews Oatmilk, liquid Smoke, Turmeric
Lettuce, Tomato and Onion, Smoked Paprika Mayo, Brioche
|Fingerling Potatoes
|$6.00
Salt Baked Fingerling Potatoes Cheddar Seasoned. Served with house made BBQ sauce.
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mayfield
688 FRANKLIN AVE, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|French Fries
|$9.00
|Wings (8pc)
|$15.00
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Two Saints
753 Nostrand Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Frozen Margarita
|$10.00
Blanco Tequila, Triple Sec, Lime
|Old Fashioned
|$11.00
Rye Whiskey, Sugar, Bitters
|Fire on Nostrand
|$11.00
Dark Rum, Spicy Honey, Lime, Orange Bitters
Brooklyn Farm
128 Montague Street, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Pad Thai (P)
|$15.00
sautéed rice noodle with tamarind sauce, smoked tofu, scallion, fresh farm egg and peanut
|Crispy Chicken with Five Seeds (P)
|$17.00
crispy chicken wok-tossed with walnut, almond, peanut, pumpkin seeds and cashews in fresh chili paste with fresh local green
|Crab Rangoon
|$9.00
fried crispy wonton filled with cream cheese, scallion, Osaki imitation crab served with sweet chili sauce
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Gentle Perch
112 Graham Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Chicken Poppers
|$14.00
Sweet'n Spicy or Soy Garlic. No half/half flavors
|Bibim Bowl
|$16.00
sunny side egg, seasonal veggies, bibim sauce, scallions, toasted sesame seeds. choice of sticky rice or glass noodles
|Extra Bao Buns
|$1.00
2 pieces
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Sunday in Brooklyn
348 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
Chicken Breast, Hot Honey, Shredded Cabbage, B&B Pickles, Kewpie Mayo, “Big Marties” Sesame Bun
|Green Salad
|$16.00
Fancy Ranch, Fresh Herbs, Toasted Almonds, Pine Nuts
|Sunday Pancakes - Double
|$19.00
A Double Stack of our Sunday Pancakes with Maple Hazelnut Praline and a pat of Brown Butter
Estuary
159 Bridge Park drive, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$15.00
anchovies, garlic herb croutons, grana padano
|House-Made Veggie Burger
|$16.00
vegan cucumber aioli, lettuce, tomato, brioche bun
|Estuary Burger
|$19.00
caramelized vidalia onion, gouda, b&b pickles, special sauce, brioche bun, shoestring fries
RED HOOK TAVERN
329 Van Brunt Street, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Wedge Salad
|$18.00
Danish Bleu cheese, pickled mustard seed, sourdough crumbs, Nueske’s applewood smoked bacon, buttermilk herb dressing
Double smoked 4 oz slabs of bacon Nueske’s (pronounced NEW-SKI, Polish bacon from Wisconsin), chopped chives and dill, pickled mustard seeds
Buttermilk ranch dressing, buttermilk, scallions, mayo, sour cream, onion and garlic powder
ALLERGIES: dairy, gluten, allium
|Country Ham Croquettes
|$12.00
Dijonnaise: Dijon mustard, honey, lemon juice
Ham smoked in house
Grafton Cheddar: Pasteurized
ALLERGIES: dairy, gluten
|Dry Aged Cheeseburger
|$26.00
8 oz Burger dry aged for 45 days, sprinkled with s & p
Hilldale American cheese (Pasteurized)
Butter Bun with sesame seeds
Served with 3 frites & white onion on the bottom of the bun
Pickles: Pickle Guys half sour pickles, brined for two weeks to create the perfect half sour
ALLERGIES: seeds, allium, gluten
FRENCH FRIES
Edie Jo's
630 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Sausage, Egg, and Cheese on House Made Biscuit
|$12.00
Buttermilk biscuit topped with hand formed pork and beef sausage patty, topped with fried egg and sharp cheddar cheese with a drizzle of maple syrup. Optional add ons of bacon or a side of fries.
|French Toast with Berries
|$14.00
French toast made with Italian filone and cinnamon, served with maple syrup, fresh seasonal berries, and a sprinkle of powdered sugar.
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
Crispy fried chicken thigh tossed breaded with egg white and panko dunk in sweet honey and gochujang glaze, and topped with spicy cabbage slaw, made with red cabbage, red onion, carrot, jalapeños, mayo, vinegar, and cilantro, and served on a martin's roll with shoestring fries. *contains egg, allium, meat, seeds, gluten
FRENCH FRIES
Putnam's Pub
419 Myrtle Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$18.00
mushroom, carrot, celery, peas, pastry crust
|Tempura Fish Tacos
|$12.00
citrus slaw, baja aioli, cilantro
|Buffalo Wings
|$12.00
6 wings topped with buffalo sauce, blue cheese dressing, grated celery & carrot. gluten free
FRENCH FRIES
MATTER
7604 3rd Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
|Black Bean Burger
|$14.00
|Rainbow Kale Salad
|$10.00
Kick Axe Brooklyn
622 Degraw St, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Margherita
|$14.00
Crispy crust that's slightly charred, tangy San Marzano tomato sauce, house-made mozzarella, fresh basil, drizzle of olive oil.
|MONTAUK SUMMER ALE 12OZ
|$4.00
The official beer of summers in Montauk, and well, the world! Light caramel malt blended with just the right amount of wheat give this brew a bold, yet refreshing, finish. Experience the season as it was meant to be - celebrated with Montauk Summer Ale.
ABV: 5.6% IBU: 27.8
12 OZ CAN
AVAILABLE MARCH THROUGH AUGUST
|UFO WHITE 12OZ
|$7.50
Light, crisp, refreshing UFO White follows in the tradition of spiced wheat beers that have been brewed in Belgium for well over 300 years. Brewed with orange peel and coriander, UFO White is the perfect choice for a summer’s barbecue, a night out with friends or any time you're thirsting for something a little different.
5.1 % - ABV